Born in Tennessee 62 Years Ago, the Army Ranger and Real-Life Hero Who Rose to Fame After Singing Demos To Make Ends Meet

On this day (July 17) in 1964, Craig Morgan Greer was born in Kingston Springs, Tennessee. He burst onto the country music scene, dropping his surname, with his self-titled debut album in 2000. Since then, he has notched several hits, including the chart-topping “That’s What I Love About Sunday.” Before launching his music career, Morgan served in the United States Army for nearly two decades. He was a Ranger with the 101st and 82nd Airborne Division and the 3rd Ranger Battalion. In 2023, he re-enlisted in the Army Reserves.

Morgan’s military and music careers really can’t be separated. According to a biography, he got his start while enlisted. He wrote a song about the Army’s first Airborne division ahead of a banquet honoring the unit’s history. His superiors liked the song so much that it became part of the program. Later, while stationed in Korea, he won multiple talent contests with his singing and songwriting skills. Morgan also landed an opening spot on one of Sawyer Brown’s Korean concerts.

Videos by American Songwriter

[RELATED: On This Day in 2011, Country Hitmaker Craig Morgan Casually Saved the Lives of Two Children on His Way Home From the Local Gas Station]

Play video

He served on active duty for nine and a half years. Then, he spent six and a half years in the Army Reserve before leaving the military in 1997. When he returned to the United States, he took any job he could to put food on the table. He worked in retail and construction. Morgan also took jobs as a security guard and sheriff’s deputy. Then, he landed a job singing demos for other songwriters in Nashville. This led to his first record deal with Atlantic Records.

Craig Morgan’s Country Career

Craig Morgan released his self-titled debut album with Atlantic in May 2000. The platter failed to chart, but its lead single became a minor hit. “Something to Write Home About” peaked at No. 38 and was his highest-charting single from the album.

Not long after he signed with Atlantic, the label folded. Then, Morgan signed a deal with Broken Bow Records to release his sophomore album, I Love It, in 2003. It reached No. 16 on the albums chart and produced his first top 10 hit. “Almost Home” peaked at No. 6 and remains a fan favorite more than 20 years later.

He saw continued chart success throughout the 2000s with top 10 hits like “Redneck Yacht Club,” “Little Bit of Life,” “Love Remembers,” and “Bonfire.” Morgan also topped the chart in 2004 with “That’s What I Love About Sunday.”

He continued to notch singles on the Hot Country Songs and Country Airplay charts throughout the first half of the 2010s. His more recent dip in chart performance says more about the changing tastes of the country music industry than it does about the quality of Morgan’s output. He is still drawing crowds across the United States and creating new music.

Morgan’s Heroism and Reenlistment

Craig Morgan may have left the military, but he never stopped serving his community. For instance, he ran into a burning house to save two children in February 2011. Looking back on the incident, he said, “I did what anyone else in the same position would have done. I just happened to be the one that was there.”

After more than two decades of civilian life, Morgan decided to serve on a larger scale once more. On July 29, 2023, Morgan took the oath of enlistment on the Grand Ole Opry Stage, joining the Army Reserves at the rank of Warrant Officer. He has since been promoted to Chief Warrant Officer 2.

According to the Army Reserves, he serves as the associate bandmaster for the 313th Army Band at Redstone Arsenal in Alabama.

Morgan said he had two reasons to reenlist. “What started it all, the primary reason, I had 17 and a half years of service. When my enlistment was up, I just left. And I didn’t get that letter that said I served my country,” he explained. “The second reason, I’d heard that the Army was coming back with the Be All You Can Be campaign. That was the campaign when I joined. So, when they said they were coming back with it, I felt like I had a lot to offer, especially in attempting to influence and encourage people to serve.”

Morgan knows how long he wants to stay in the Reserves. “Until they make me leave,” he said. “As long as I am having a positive impact on the Army mission, I’ll be here.”

Featured Image by Jason Kempin/Getty Images