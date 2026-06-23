Born in Virginia 97 Years Ago Today, the Singer Who Was Born Into Country Royalty and Blazed Her Own Trail to Stardom

On this day (June 23) in 1929, June Carter was born in Maces Spring, Virginia. She was the daughter of Maybelle and Ezra Carter. Her mother, aunt, and uncle were The Carter Family, one of the most successful acts in the early days of country music. She and her mother, and sisters became the second iteration of the group. Her skills as a singer, songwriter, and musician helped her break away from her family and forge her own path to stardom. Additionally, she married Johnny Cash, with whom she recorded and performed.

She was just ten years old when she started performing with her family’s band. In 1943, when June was around 14 years old, the Carter Family trio split. As a result, she and her mother and her sisters formed the Carter Sisters and Mother Maybelle. They toured and performed on the radio together throughout the 1940s. As the decade drew to a close, they added a young guitarist named Chet Atkins to the group.

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The group finally appeared on the Grand Ole Opry in 1950. The next year, they performed alongside Hank Williams. In 1956, they toured with Elvis Presley, opening shows in five states, according to Carter’s website. In the 1960s, they changed their group’s name to the Carter Family and carried on performing for another decade.

June Carter’s Acting Career

Many fans are familiar with June Carter’s songwriting, recording career, and marriage to Johnny Cash. However, she also had an acting career that started in the 1950s. She appeared in several TV shows, including Gunsmoke (1957), The Adventures of Jim Bowie (1957), Little House on the Prairie (1976), and Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman (1993-97).

Her final role was that of June in the 1998 movie All My Friends Are Cowboys.

Solo Career

June Carter did much of her recording with her family band or with Johnny Cash. Often, they all recorded and toured together. However, she also had a career as a solo artist. She released three solo albums while she was alive. Appalachian Pride, Press On, and It’s All in the Family. Wildwood Flower, which featured a collection of Carter Family classics, was released after her death.

Press On won the Grammy for Best Traditional Folk Album in 2000. Carter’s posthumously released Wildwood Flower won the same award four years later. Her rendition of “Keep on the Sunny Side” won Best Female Country Vocal Performance that year as well.

Carter had her first hit single in 1949, when she recorded “Baby, It’s Gold Outside” with Homer and Jethro. It peaked at No. 9.

June Carter Cash

June Carter met Johnny Cash during an appearance at the Grand Ole Opry. Years later, in the early 1960s, she and her family band began touring with Cash. While both artists were married, this would be the beginning of one of country music’s most legendary love stories.

[RELATED: 4 Songs June Carter Co-Wrote With Johnny Cash (1963-1979)]

Carter and Cash fell for one another on the road. These feelings prompted her to write “Ring of Fire” with Merle Kilgore. Cash recorded the song in 1963, and it became his biggest hit, spending seven weeks at No. 1.

Cash proposed to her onstage during a concert in London, Ontario, Canada, in 1968. They tied the knot soon after. Their 35-year marriage produced one son, John Carter Cash, and countless stories of love and perseverance.

Together, they recorded four studio albums and released four top 10 singles. They also shared a pair of Grammy Awards for “Jackson” and “If I Were a Carpenter.”

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