Born on This Day in 1914, the Legendary Singer Who Found Genre-Defining Success After a Surgery Forced Him To Change His Style

On this day (February 9) in 1914, Ernest Tubb was born in Crisp, Texas. Early in his career, he tried to follow in the footsteps of his country music hero. However, he found no success doing so. Then, after a surgical procedure forced him to change his vocal style, Tubb became one of the forefathers of honky tonk, releasing one of the subgenre’s defining songs.

Tubb discovered the music of Jimmie Rodgers, the Father of Country Music, in the late 1920s and was immediately hooked. Before long, he was using all of his spare time to learn to play guitar, sing, and yodel like his musical hero.

Rogers died in 1933. Three years later, Tubb was still a devoted fan of his work. As a result, he looked up Carrie Rodgers, Jimmie’s widow, and asked if she had an autographed photo of her late husband. According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, they soon formed a close friendship. Mrs. Rodgers was soon doing all that she could to support Tubb’s career. She gave him advice, helped him buy clothes, pointed him in the direction of good songs, and helped him sign with RCA Records, her late husband’s label. She also took him on a regional tour to support his early records, on which he was still doing his best to imitate the late Rodgers. Neither the tour nor the records were successful.

A Surgery Changes Ernest Tubb’s Style

In 1939, Ernest Tubb underwent a tonsillectomy. The surgery lowered his voice and took his ability to yodel. As a result, he was no longer able to imitate Jimmie Rodgers. Instead of giving up on his dream of being a performer, he pushed forward and forged his own style.

In 1940, he inked a new record deal. This time, with Decca Records. Tubb released a handful of singles with the label before he found his first success. “Walking the Floor Over You” was a top 40 hit for Tubb in 1941. More importantly, it is widely regarded as the first honky tonk song.

In 1944, Ernest Tubb released “Try Me One More Time.” It reached No. 2 on the chart and marked the beginning of nearly two decades of hit country songs.

Country’s Most Generous Star

Ernest Tubb didn’t just release hit country songs. He did what he could to expand country music as a whole. In 1947, he opened the Ernest Tubb Record Shop in Nashville. It was the first major all-country record shop. The record store also hosted Tubb’s Midnite Jamboree shows. The shows, which broadcast live after the Grand Ole Opry, showcased up-and-comers playing their most recent releases.

Tubb is widely remembered as one of the most generous artists in country music history. He knew that he owed much of his success to those who helped him along the way, including Mrs. Carrie Rodgers. He would take up-and-comers on tour, help them land Grand Ole Opry spots, and put them on his Midnite Jamboree lineup. Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Hank Williams, Hank Snow, Carl Smith, and many others were among those who received career boosts from Tubb.

Featured Image by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images