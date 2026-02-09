Child From Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Set Shares Emotional Reaction to Viral Moment

Even before taking the field at the Super Bowl, Bad Bunny found himself taking home the Grammy Award for Album of the Year thanks to DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Although a historic moment in his career, only a few weeks later, he turned the Super Bowl into a backdrop for his childhood. And speaking of childhoods, Bad Bunny’s halftime show featured a small boy who was gifted the singer’s Grammy. Only on screen for a few seconds, the boy shared his excitement for the viral moment.

Videos by American Songwriter

During the halftime show, that had Bad Bunny walking through his Puerto Rican culture, he stumbled on a scene where a family watched his Grammy speech. With a little boy sitting on the couch, the scene portrayed the impact the artists had on the next generations of singers. While fans loved the moment, the boy, named Lincoln Fox, was an actor.

Although an actor, the 5-year-old boy knew how important the moment was. He posted a collage of pictures from his time at the Super Bowl on Instagram. “An emotional, unforgettable day being cast as the young Benito — a symbolic moment where the future hands the past a Grammy. A reminder that dreams come true and that it’s never too early to dream big.” He added on his Instagram Stories, “I’ll remember this day forever!”

Young Actor Gains New Fans Thanks To Super Bowl Halftime Show

According to Fox’s talent agency, The W Group, the actor was acquired through the proper channels within the entertainment industry. With the actor having no connection to Bad Bunny, it seemed like Fox was in the perfect place at the perfect time. The W Group said, “It was a meaningful moment for him and one that reflects the positive direction his young career is taking.”

As for fans, they showered the young boy with praise, writing:

“You did so well on such a big stage and a historic moment. Big hugs.” “You were amazing as Little Benito! May you have all the success in the world.” “Congratulations! Such an amazing experience, I’m sure!” “You did an amazing job and we’re all so proud of you!”

At just five years old, Fox crossed a milestone that only a few performers ever experience, and with the moment now part of Super Bowl history, he’ll always have a story – and a memory – that lasts a lifetime.

(NFL, 2026)