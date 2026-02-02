Born on This Day in 1946, One-Half of the Brother Duo That Dominated the Country Charts in the 1980s

On this day (February 2) in 1946, Homer Howard Bellamy was born in Darby, Florida. He and his younger brother, David, formed the Bellamy Brothers. Their career started with a major pop hit. Then, a few years later, their singles dominated the country charts and airwaves.

Bellamy grew up surrounded by music. His father was a member of a local Western swing band, and his sister was a fan of rock and roll. As a result, he and his younger brother had a wide range of artists from which to pull inspiration. Howard and David both learned to sing and play guitar, mandolin, and banjo as kids.

According to the duo’s website, their first official gig came in 1968. They played a free concert with their father at the Rattlesnake Roundup in San Antonio, Florida. After that, they worked as backup singers for Percy Sledge, Eddie Floyd, and Little Anthony & the Imperials.

The Bellamy Brothers Introduced Themselves with a Smash Hit

The Bellamy Brothers released their debut single, “Let Your Love Flow,” in 1976. It topped the Hot 100 and reached No. 2 on the adult contemporary chart. The song also peaked at No. 21 on the country chart. Their debut single was also an international hit, topping charts in Canada, Germany, and Switzerland.

After introducing themselves with a major hit, the Bellamys didn’t see much chart success in the coming years. “Slippin’ Away” and “Lovin’ On” were their next hits. Both songs reached the top 20 of the country chart in 1978. The next year, they scored their first country No. 1 with “If I Said You Had a Beautiful Body Would You Hold It Against Me.”

The peak of their popularity came in the 1980s. They notched 24 top 10 country hits between 1980 and 1989. Nine of those topped the chart. The Bellamy Brothers reached the top 10 for the last time in 1990. That year, “I Could Be Persuaded” reached No. 7.

