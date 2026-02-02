“The Hell Y’all Been Doing?”: Fans Left Puzzled Over Reba McEntire’s Monumental Grammys Moment

What do you mean Reba McEntire never performed at the Grammy Awards? The headline might sound like a typo, but as strange as it might sound, Reba never took the stage at the Grammy Awards. At least, until Sunday, when she helmed the In Memoriam section with Lukas Nelson and Brady Clark. Throughout her career, Reba not only sold over 75 million albums but also won three Grammy Awards. Again, it sounds almost blasphemous for Reba to have never performed on music’s biggest stage, and fans are letting the music industry know.

The voice behind classics like “I’m a Survivor”, “Fancy”, and “The Heart Won’t Lie”, Reba produced a career that took her all over the world. Releasing hit songs and winning awards, it was only a matter of time before she was named the Queen of Country Music. But throughout all her success, she never performed at the Grammys.

With last night marking her Grammy performance debut, fans expressed both their love for the singer and their shock over the organization’s snubbing of the country icon. But before reading what fans wrote, Reba shared her own post, simply enjoying what she considered a “date night” with her fiancé, Rex Linn.

Fans Go Nuclear Over Reba McEntire Never Performing At The Grammys

While soaking in the Grammy atmosphere, fans online took a stand for Reba. Here is a look at a few of the top comments.

I can’t believe Reba has never performed at the Grammys before tonight. The hell y’all been doing?! — Cherchez La Femme (@FrankieVtotheD) February 2, 2026

Hard to believe that Reba McEntire never performed at the Grammys 😳 #GRAMMYs #GRAMMYs2026 — Kevin Lockett (@kevinlockett) February 2, 2026

Reba has never performed at the Grammys. That's sad on many levels. Grammys celebrate all genres and she's the Queen of Country. How's she just now performing? #GRAMMY — Brent Phillips (@BrentRPhillips) February 2, 2026

Legit surprised to learn Reba never performed at the Grammys before tonight…#GRAMMYs — Patrick O’ Dowd; #1 Chairshot Villain (@WrestlngRealist) February 2, 2026

Reba McEntire has NEVER performed at the Grammys?? pic.twitter.com/VbH95gFvx2 — FoxBrownFox (@FoxBrownFox) February 2, 2026

The shock surrounding Reba never performing at the Grammys spread all over social media as fans tried to come to grips with the idea. For those who happened to miss the historic performance, one fan shared it online, writing, “Everything about this is so beautiful, Reba. The performance, the outfits, and the song! Love this revised version!”

For many viewers, the moment felt long overdue. But it was also a reminder of the legacy she’s built and the impact she’s had across generations of music lovers. And if the reaction online proved anything, it’s that no matter how long it took – Reba’s moment was worth the wait.

