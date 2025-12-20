Born on This Day in 1947, the Jingle Singer Who Became a Country Star and Dominated the Charts in the 1980s

On this day (December 19) in 1947, Janie Fricke was born in South Whitley, Indiana. She began singing as a child and continued to develop her vocal skills throughout her young life. After college, she sang jingles for major national companies before becoming an in-demand backup and duet singer in country music. She then landed a record deal and dominated the country charts in the early 1980s.

Fricke learned to sing and play guitar as a child. Her first public performances were in the small country church where her mother played piano. As time went on, she began performing in coffee shops and high school events. According to her website, Fricke attended the University of Indiana, where she earned a degree in elementary education. However, she chose a different path.

Early in her career, Fricke sang jingles for American Airlines, Coca-Cola, Red Lobster, and other major corporations. As a result, millions of people heard her voice. This led to her becoming an in-demand backup singer. She recorded with the likes of Loretta Lynn, Mel Tillis, Eddie Rabbit, Elvis Presley, Charlie Rich, and Johnny Duncan.

It was Duncan’s 1977 chart-topper “Stranger” that had the biggest early impact on her career, though. Fans across the nation wanted to know who was singing with Duncan on the record. Soon, she was singing duets with the likes of Merle Haggard and Moe Bandy. Then, in 1977, she signed with Columbia Records.

Janie Fricke Kicks Off a Successful Solo Career

Janie Fricke released her debut single, “What’re You Doing Tonight,” in 1977 and saw instant chart success. The song reached No. 21 on the country chart. She released seven more singles throughout the decade, and all of them landed within the top 40. “Please Help Me, I’m Falling (In Love with You)” and “I’ll Love Away Your Troubles for a While” landed in the top 20.

Things picked up for her in the 1980s. “Down to My Last Broken Heart” became her first top 10 hit when it peaked at No. 2 in 1980. The next year, she kicked off a six-year-long run of hits. Between 1981 and 1986, Fricke released 15 singles, all of which landed in the top 10. Seven of those went to the top of the chart, including “It Ain’t Easy Bein’ Easy” and “He’s a Heartache (Lookin’ for a Place to Happen).”

This period also brought Fricke multiple awards. She won Top Female Vocalist at the ACM Awards in 1982. She also took home Female Vocalist of the Year at the CMA Awards in 1982 and ’83.

Janie Fricke is still active and has multiple shows booked in the coming year.

Featured Image by David Redfern/Redferns