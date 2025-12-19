Get Into the Holiday Spirit With This Stunning Carrie Underwood Live Performance of Classic Christmas Hymn

It’s barely exaggerating to say that Carrie Underwood has the voice of an angel. The small-town Oklahoma native gained an international spotlight in 2005 with her dominant season 4 win on American Idol. Two decades later, Underwood is the highest-certified female country artists of all time and among the best-selling musicians ever. With Christmas just around the corner, the 16-time Academy of Country Music Award winner recently made a surprise appearance at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin, Tennessee, where she performed “O Holy Night” and “All Is Well.” And if that breathtaking performance left you wanting more Carrie for Christmas, you’re in luck. On Thursday (Dec. 18), Underwood released her live performance of “O Come All Ye Faithful” from her HBO Max special My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood.

Videos by American Songwriter

In a clip released to her social media accounts, the eight-time Grammy Award winner is an absolute vision in a sprawling white dress that inevitably draws angel comparisons. In addition to the dress, her voice is also pure heaven as she sings the joyous Christmas hymn: Come, and behold Him, born the King of angels! / O, come let us adore him… Christ the Lord.

“Beautiful Carrie love to hear you sing anytime, but Christmas music is special,” one YouTube user commented.

Another added, “I feel like I’m at mass. An angel.”

[RELATED: “An Angel on Earth”: Watch Carrie Underwood Surprise Tennessee Church, Lead Christmas Worship]

Stream Carrie Underwood’s Christmas Special on HBO Max

In 2020, Carrie Underwood followed up her sixth studio album, Cry Pretty, with her first full-length Christmas record, My Gift. While the tracklist consists mostly of time-honored favorites like “O Holy Night” and “Mary, Did You Know?” Underwood also included originals such as “Sweet Baby Jesus” and “Let There Be Peace.” My Gift also features guest appearances from EGOT winner John Legend and the American Idol champ’s elder son Isaiah, now 10.

That same year, Underwood turned the album into a live HBO Max special called My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood, which debuted in December 2020.

Speaking about the album in a September 2020 Music Row interview, the “Before He Cheats” songstress said, ““I’ve wanted to make this project for so long, and it just seemed to be the right year for it. It ended up really being the right year for it, and we didn’t even didn’t even know 2020 was going to be like it is. It just feels like it’s a fitting time to release an album like this.”

Featured image by Carly Mackler/Getty Images