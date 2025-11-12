Born on This Day in 1950, the Country and Christian Music Pioneer Who Really Just Wished She Was a Teddy Bear

On November 12, 1950, Barbara Fairchild was born in Knobel, Arkansas. Creating music since she was a teenager, Fairchild released her first album, Someone Special, in 1970.

Videos by American Songwriter

Fairchild began singing when she was just five years old, and professionally since she was 15 years old. In 1972, Fairchild had a No. 1 hit with “The Teddy Bear Song” with the famous tagline “I wish I was a teddy bear.” Written by Don Earl and Nick Nixon, the song kicked off a string of singles for Fairchild that used childhood themes, including “Kid Stuff”, which was Fairchild’s follow-up single.

According to Classic Country Music Stories, Earl and Nixon were both friends of Fairchild, which is how she got the song. The Jordanaires reportedly are singing background vocals on the song.

“The Teddy Bear Song” is Fairchild’s only No. 1 hit at country radio. She did have other Top 40 songs, including “Baby Doll”, “Little Girl Feeling”, and “Mississippi”. “Cheatin’ Is”, out in 1976, is Fairchild’s last hit single at country radio.

Barbara Fairchild Finds Success as a Christian Singer

Barbara Fairchild found success as a country singer, but she also had success as a Christian artist. After enjoying time as a country artist, Fairchild made a successful switch to Christian music. Among Fairchild’s gospel albums are Son In My Eyes, Hymns That Last Forever, He Kept On Loving Me, and more. In 2003, Fairchild released Love Never Fails, a collaborative project with Connie Smith and Sharon White.

In 2009, Fairchild was inducted into the Christian Music Hall of Fame. On Fairchild’s website, she details why she made the switch to gospel music.

“I was pursuing a country music career at the time,” she writes. “And I have enjoyed many years and made wonderful life-long friends in that field of music. But nothing compares to the exceeding greatness of knowing Jesus Christ as my Lord! God had some plans in mind for me that I would never have dreamed of. And that part of my life is still being written every day!”

Fairchild is now passionate about her gospel music, even more so than country.

“You don’t have to steamroll people to share the love of God with them,” she says. “Without a doubt, they will feel that love if you extend it to them because God won’t let it come back empty-handed.”

Photo by David Redfern/Redferns