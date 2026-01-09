Born on This Day in 1951, the Blue-Eyed Singing Sister of Loretta Lynn With Hair So Long She’d Make Rapunzel Jealous

Born on this day in 1951 was country great Crystal Gayle. A Kentucky native, Gayle went on to become one of the genre’s most enduring voices, thanks in part to her era-defining track, “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.”

Gayle is part of the legendary musical Webb family, which also includes her sister, Loretta Lynn. Though Lynn might have more name recognition among the mainstream, Gayle is an icon in her own right—from her hit songs to her iconic floor-length hair. To mark her birthday, revisit Gayle’s enduring career below.

Crystal Gayle’s Beginnings

Gayle was born Brenda Gail Webb in Kentucky in the early ’50s. She was the youngest of eight children, including her older sister, Lynn. Gayle took an early interest in music, singing in church. At 16, Gayle got her first taste of stardom, taking over for Lynn on the Grand Ole Opry.

After high school, Gayle was signed to her sister’s label, Decca Records, officially launching her career. Shortly after, she adopted her stage name at her sister’s advice. ” That’s your name. Crystals are bright and shiny, like you,” Lynn reportedly said.

Path to Stardom

Gayle released her debut single, “I’ve Cried (The Blue Right Out of My Eyes)” in 1970. She achieved success with this song and her time with Decca, but it wouldn’t be long before her connection to Lynn got in the way of her career

“Quit singing my songs,” Lynn reportedly told her sister. “We have one Loretta Lynn, and we don’t need another.”

After leaving Decca, United Artists Records signed Gayle. Her musical style began to shift, putting some distance between Lynn and herself. Her music at United Artists began to take on a crossover appeal.

In 1977, Gayle earned her most significant breakthrough yet with “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” Upon release, the song shot straight up to the top of the Hot Country Singles chart.

“It was magic in the studio that day,” Gayle once said of recording “Don’t It Make My Brown Eyes Blue.” This song would go on to become her signature.

With this song at her disposal, Gayle continues to draw in audiences nowadays. Her enduring hits have kept her in the rotation for decades. If you’ve missed the boat all these years, check out Gayle’s name-making track below.

