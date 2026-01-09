Pop Megastar Says She’s Done Performing in the United States “For Extremely Sensitive Reasons”

Revolutionizing the pop world with her 1999 debut Baby One More Time, Britney Spears one-upped herself the next year with Oops!… I Did It Again. Selling a whopping 1.3 million copies in its first week alone, the album cemented Spears’ pop-royalty status before she’d even celebrated her 19th birthday.

In recent years, the Louisiana native, 44, has made headlines for escaping a controversial 14-year conservatorship in 2021. During that time, she continued selling out venues and releasing hit albums like 2008’s Circus. Last performing in the United States in 2018, Spears informed fans Thursday (Jan. 8) that she will not take the stage in her home country again.

Sharing a throwback photo to Instagram of herself sitting beside a white piano, the “Womanizer” singer wrote, “I will never perform in the U.S. again because of extremely sensitive reasons but I hope to be sitting on a stool with a red rose in my hair, in a bun, performing with my son… in the UK and AUSTRALIA very soon. He’s a huge star and I’m so humbled to be in his presence!!! God speed, little man!!!”

The Grammy-winning artist did not include further details about any upcoming performances in the United Kingdom or Australia. However, she did write, “I dance on IG to heal things in my body that people have no idea about. Yup and it’s embarrassing sometimes… but I walked through the fire to save my life.”

Is Britney Spears Done With Music?

Britney Spears last took the stage on Oct. 21, 2018, when she closed out her Piece of Me Tour in Austin, Texas. She hasn’t released new music in nearly a decade since collaborating with Elton John on 2022’s “Hold Me Closer.” That track came six years after her most recent full-length album, 2016’s Glory.

Thursday’s post was far from the first time that the “Toxic” singer has hinted at leaving behind the music industry entirely. ““I’d rather … shoot photos of myself in studios over working with the most offensive people in my life,” Spears wrote in a September 2022 Instagram post. “I’m pretty traumatized for life and yes I’m pissed as f— and no I probably won’t perform again just because I’m stubborn and I will make my point.”

