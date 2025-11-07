Born on This Day in 1951, the Legendary Harmonica Player Who Has Played With Willie Nelson, Chris Stapleton, Mötley Crüe, and Many More

On this day (November 7) in 1951, Mickey Raphael was born in Dallas, Texas. Country fans know him as Willie Nelson’s longtime harmonica player. However, he was already touring as a sideman before he met Nelson. He has also toured with Chris Stapleton and recorded with dozens of artists across multiple genres.

In his youth, Raphael was a fan of music and wanted to be a musician. He played tuba in his high school band and tried to learn to play guitar, but never became skilled on the instrument. Then, he saw Don Brooks playing harmonica at a coffeehouse called The Rubaiyat. “He was the first harmonica player I ever saw,” Raphael told The Advocate. “I heard him play, and that’s when I decided to focus on harmonica.”

One evening in 1972, University of Texas football coach Darrell Royal invited Raphael to a “pickin’ party” after a game. Dozens of other musicians attended the party as well. Willie Nelson was among them. They met that night, and Raphael became part of Nelson’s band.

Mickey Raphael Has Some Surprising Credits

Mickey Raphael has been part of Willie Nelson’s band for more than 50 years. So, it’s not surprising to learn that he toured with The Highwaymen. Nor is it a shocker to learn that he’s toured as a member of Chris Stapleton’s band, The Honchos. Sessions with Emmylou Harris, Rodney Crowell, and other country or Americana artists are almost expected. However, some may be shocked to learn that he recorded with Mötley Crüe.

Raphael provided the harmonica solo on the legendary rock band’s 1985 hit “Smokin’ in the Boys Room.”

“I had worked with their producer, Tom Werman. I’d just played on Blue Öyster Cult’s record, Dr. Music,” Raphael recalled in an interview. “So, he knew what I could do. He called me. I think they were kind of frantic. They were cutting this Mötley Crüe record, and I think they were trying to get the harmonica part. Vince Neil was playing it, but the band wasn’t so sold on his playing,” he explained. The band and producers wanted something more powerful.

Featured Image by Gary Miller/Getty Images