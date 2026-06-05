3 Country Songs That Mention Real Places in Tennessee

Tennessee is a major country music market. If you’re from this state, more likely than not, you’re a country fan. Because of this, many country artists have taken to singing about the Volunteer State. If you’re from Tennessee, these songs will remind you of home. If you’re a country fan who lives far away from this genre hub, you can take a sonic road trip with these tracks.

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“My Tennessee Mountain Home” — Dolly Parton

We’re starting in East Tennessee with Dolly Parton. The country legend has often sung about her home in Sevierville, most famously in “My Tennessee Mountain Home.” “In my Tennessee mountain home / Life is as peaceful as a baby’s sigh / In my Tennessee mountain home / Crickets are singing in the fields near by,” she sings, painting an idyllic picture of life in this state.

Parton is one of Tennessee’s greatest musical heroes. Not only has she built a rich musical legacy, but she also gives back to her home state through philanthropy. If you’re listening to country songs about Tennessee, then a Parton song must be included.

“Nashville Without You” — Tim McGraw

Of course, you can’t talk about country music and Tennessee without mentioning Nashville. This country music capital has hosted every legend in the genre at some point. There are too many country songs about Nashville to count, so we will just highlight one: “Nashville Without You” by Tim McGraw.

“It’d be just another river town / Streets would have a different sound / There’d be no honky tonks with whiskey rounds / No dreamers chasin’ dreams down,” McGraw sings in this track, paying homage to anyone and everyone who has ever called themselves a country artist.

“Dixieland Delight” — Alabama

Despite the band’s name and its use in Alabama football culture, “Dixieland Delight” actually takes place in Tennessee. “Rolling down a backwoods Tennessee byway / One arm on the wheel / Holding my lover with the other,” the lyrics read. This song captures the rural beauty of Tennessee as the narrator takes a drive through a small town, which reflects much of the state.

If you want to capture the magic of a day in Tennessee, sans the airfare, “Dixieland Delight” will do the trick. “Spend my dollar / Parked in a holler ‘neath the mountain moonlight / Hold her up tight / Make a little lovin’ / A little turtle dovin’ on a Mason-Dixon night,” the band sings, giving listeners the play-by-play for a perfect Tennessee night.

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