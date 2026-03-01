Born on This Day in 1954, the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star With $1 Million Legs Who Sparked a Style Trend and Lent Her Voice to Charity

With one of the most recognizable theme songs in TV history, The Dukes of Hazzard ran for seven seasons on CBS. Every Friday night, as many as 40 million viewers tuned in to catch cousin duo Bo and Luke Duke’s outrageous new scheme to pull one over on their nemeses (overzealous Hazzard County law enforcement and out-of-touch “city slickers”.) And Bo and Luke’s cousin, Daisy Duke, certainly didn’t hurt ratings with her… minimalistic clothing style and feisty Southern-belle sensibilities. On this day (March 1) in 1954, Catherine Bach, the woman who brought Daisy to life, was born in Warren, Ohio. Keep reading to learn how she insisted on portraying the character her own way.

Catherine Bach Almost Didn’t Audition for ‘The Dukes of Hazzard’

CBS producers knew exactly what they wanted in Daisy Duke: a blonde, wide-eyed Dolly Parton type. Instead, they wound up with Catherine Bach, the daughter of a second-generation Mexican-American.

A one-time drama major at UCLA, Bach had previously appeared in four films, including the 1975 crime thriller Hustle starring Burt Reynolds and Catherine Deneuve. Hearing of The Dukes of Hazzard role through her husband, she was initially hesitant to audition.

“I told my girlfriend, ‘I’m not going to do it — they’ve been looking for a year and want a blonde like Dolly Parton, not me,’” Bach said in a 2017 interview with Closer Weekly. “She said, ‘Who cares? Just go.’”

Sure enough, an executive told her, “You know, you’re not the girl we thought of, but I think you should go in and read for the part.” She did, and that same night, the role was hers.

The Iconic Look Was Her Idea

In addition to a different look, Catherine Bach also brought her own ideas for the character of Daisy Duke to the set.

Originally, producers envisioned Daisy in a tight white turtleneck, go-go boots and a poodle skirt. That didn’t sound particularly flattering to Bach, who asked if she could bring her own clothes. The actress showed up on set with a homemade T-shirt, a pair of cutoff denim shorts, and high heels. This gave birth to a whole new trend—the “Daisy Dukes.”

Now 72, Bach hasn’t appeared onscreen since 2016. Although her legs are no longer insured for $1 million, she still cherishes her role in American TV history. And she’ll even still break out the old “Daisy Dukes” occasionally.

“Only if you come to my house and watch me garden,” she told Fox News Digital in 2024. “Or at the beach. I’ll be honest, at the beach.”

Beyond her acting chops, Bach also contributed her vocals to the Dukes of Hazzard soundtrack, along with the 1981 track, “Down Home American Girl,” and the 1991 charity song “Voices That Care”.

