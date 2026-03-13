On This Day in 2006, These Punk Legends Issued a Two-Finger Salute to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame—Accompanied by a Profanity-Laced Letter

On this day (March 13) in 2006, the Sex Pistols were slated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. However, in true punk rock fashion, they chose to skip the induction ceremony. Rock Hall co-founder Jann Wenner accepted the band’s induction and read the scrawled letter they sent in their place.

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The Sex Pistols may not have been the first punk rock band, but they were one of the most influential. While the Ramones codified the genre’s stripped-down and aggressive sound, the Pistols gave the music an edge. Their lyrics were biting, angry, and full of social commentary. Moreover, they helped create punk rock fashion. Safety pins, alternative hairstyles, DIY-modified clothing, and much more sprang from the scene that grew around the British answer to America’s burgeoning punk scene.

[RELATED: On This Day in 1977, Controversy, Bans, and Legal Action Helped the Sex Pistols Debut at No. 1 With Their Only Studio Album]

Their contributions to music, fashion, and culture, as well as their enduring discography, put them in line for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. They were finally slated to be inducted as part of the Class of 2006. However, to borrow a British phrase, they couldn’t be arsed to show up.

The Sex Pistols Share a Message with the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

No one was surprised to learn that the Sex Pistols didn’t show up for their Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. After all, a career built on anti-establishment views and actions doesn’t mesh with concepts like the Rock Hall.

Instead of an acceptance speech, the band faxed a handwritten letter to the Rock Hall offices. Jann Wenner read it for the audience. “Next to the Sex Pistols, rock and roll and that Hall of Fame is a piss stain,” the letter began. “Your museum, urine in wine. We are not coming. We’re not your monkeys. And so what? Fame at $25,000 if we paid for a table, or $15,000 to squeak up in the gallery, goes to a non-profit organization selling us a load of any old famous,” it continued.

“You’re anonymous as judges, but you’re still music industry people. We’re not coming. You’re not paying attention. Outside the sh*t storm is a real Sex Pistol,” the letter concluded.

Wenner noted that the band could come pick up their trophies in Cleveland if they wanted them. He also said they could come “smash them to bits” as well. “Welcome to the Hall of Fame, Sex Pistols,” he said before leaving the stage.

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