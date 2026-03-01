These 4 Lady A Songs Definitely Should Have Been No. 1 Hits

In 2007, Lady A released their first single, “Love Don’t Live Here“, from their eponymous debut. Two years later, the trio, made up of Charles Kelley, Hillary Scott, and Dave Haywood, had their first No. 1 hit with “I Run To You”, their third single.

Videos by American Songwriter

In the years since then, Lady A has had hit after hit, with chart-topping singles like “Need You Now“, “Just A Kiss”, “Downtown”, and more. But not all of Lady A’s songs have gone all the way to No. 1, including these four, even though they are amazing.

“What I’m Leaving For”

“What I’m Leaving For” is on Lady A’s 2019 Ocean album. The song became a single in early 2020, but was ultimately pulled from radio, since the world was shut down. It’s unfortunate because “What I’m Leaving For” is a powerful song about the sacrifices of being a touring band.

Written by Sam Ellis, Laura Veltz, and Micah Premnath, “What I’m Leaving For” says, “Take a look at our little paradise / It ain’t much but baby, you and I / Picked the right stars, made the right wish / Ain’t nothing out there like this / And it kills me that I gotta go / Couldn’t do it if I didn’t know / That every time I’m walking out that door / You know what I’m leaving for.”

“You Look Good”

On Heart Break, Lady A’s seventh studio album, is “You Look Good”. Written by Hillary Lindsey, Ryan Hurd, and Busbee, the uptempo song peaked in the Top 5.

“You Look Good” says, “They’re like, ‘Hey, who that there with the shades?’ / Like, ‘Oh, the way you move to the bass, hold up’ / Whole room gets to spinnin’ from the second that you walk in it / Baby, you look good all day, all night / You look good, so fresh, so fine / You look good, got everybody watchin’ you like cameras in Hollywood / Baby, you look good.“

“You Look Good” didn’t become a No. 1 hit. But it did inspire Lady A to bring a brass section, used on this song, out with them on their You Look Good World Tour.

“Goodbye Town”

On Lady A’s 2013 Golden record is the heartbreaking tune “Goodbye Town”. Penned by the three band members, plus Josh Kear, “Goodbye Town” peaked inside the Top 15.

“Goodbye Town” says, “This ain’t nothing / Nothing but a goodbye town / The streets are only bring me down / Gotta find a way to finally get out / Out of this goodbye town.“

According to Taste of Country, “Goodbye Town” is inspired by a relationship Kear was in. It ended when he was in college, with him drawing on that experience for the song.

“Be Patient With My Love”

On Lady A’s Ocean album is “Be Patient With My Love”. Written by Kelley, Dave Barnes, and Ben West, “Be Patient With My Love” became a fan favorite, even though it was never officially released as a single.

“Be Patient With My Love” says, “‘Cause I’m comin’ back / Back to my senses / I’m comin’ back / Like holy redemption / I’m comin’ back to the man that I was / So, please don’t give up / Be patient with my love.”

“Be Patient With My Love” was written before Kelley got sober. But the song hints he knew he was in a downward spiral.

“This is hands down the most vulnerable and open and honest I’ve ever been in my songwriting,” Kelley says.

Photo by Ralph Bavaro/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images