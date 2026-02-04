Born on This Day in 1962, a Legendary Country Music Singer-Songwriter (and Accomplished Actor) With 13 No. 1 Singles

So many Nashville icons have taken the country music world by storm over the years, but few have managed to be a double (or triple, maybe quadruple?) threat quite like Clint Black. With a career that spans decades, starting in 1983, Black is a country music singer-songwriter, record producer, and actor. And he was born on this very day, February 4, 1962, in Long Branch, New Jersey.

Let’s celebrate the life and career of Clint Black by looking at his accomplishments across several artistic endeavors through the years.

The Legacy of Clint Black

Clint Patrick Black was born February 4, 1962, in Long Branch, New Jersey and raised in Katy, Texas. Black grew up in a family that often listened to music, and he taught himself how to play the harmonica as a preteen. As a teenager, he would learn to sing and play the guitar.

Black’s early career began in 1983. While working as a construction worker and fishing guide, Black would sing at lounges and network with other musicians. He would meet Hyaden Nicholas in 1987, sparking a decades-long musical partnership. Black would release his demo “Nobody’s Home” in the late 1980s, which would lead him to his breakthrough.

In 1987, Black signed with RCA and released his first album, Killin’ Time, in 1989. The album was an enormous success for the debut artist, peaking at No. 1 on the Country Albums chart. “A Better Man” and the album’s title tracks went on to be hefty hits as well. From there, Black would kick off a career that would last decades.

Shortly after his breakthrough, Clint Black received numerous offers for acting roles. He turned them down for the most part, until 1994. He was offered a part in the comedy Maverick, which led to more roles in television series like Wings and The Larry Sanders Show. Black also famously guest starred in an episode of the animated series King Of The Hill.

When the 1980s came to an end, Black furthered his musical success through the 1990s with albums like Put Yourself In My Shoes and No Time To Kill.

Today, Clint Black is known for being one of few country singers from his era who refused, for the most part, to record material that he did not write. He remains one of the most revered singer-songwriters in country music today.

Photo by Beth Gwinn/Redferns