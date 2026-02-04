3 One-Word Classic Rock Songs From 1979 That Are Meant for Karaoke

When you’re looking around your apartment, dorm room, home, office, or some other place and you’re trying to figure out a plan for the night, let us offer you a suggestion for the evening. How about a little karaoke? Gather your friends—what could go wrong?

Here below, we wanted to offer three songs that you can feel good about singing on the hallowed karaoke stage. If you’re going into the bar unsure of what to sing, let us equip you. Indeed, these are three one-word classic rock songs from 1979 that are seemingly made for karaoke.

“Cars” by Gary Numan from ‘The Pleasure Principle’ (1979)

If you step up to the karaoke microphone and put this song on, you’ll be an instant hero. Some songs seem simply preordained for karaoke and the late 70s or early 80s synth-driven tracks are some of the best for the activity. Enter: “Cars” by Gary Numan. It’s incredibly catchy and it’s also one many can relate to. We all have driven a car and we’ve all done so listening to kooky music. Yes, sometimes the most relatable songs are the best for karaoke night.

“Refugee” by Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers from ‘Damn The Torpedoes’ (1979)

If you were to list off the best Tom Petty songs right from the top of your head, how many would it take for you to get to “Refugee”? Yet the tune is incredible. It’s compelling and its chorus is one of those that you instantly remember after just one listen. Tom Petty sings with urgency and electricity and the music behind him supports his efforts like a giant wave. A few minutes in, and your heart is racing. What classic rock power!

“Atomic” by Blondie from ‘Eat To The Beat’ (1979)

Generally speaking, you can’t go wrong with music from the New York City-born rock band Blondie. The group knew how to write hits and lead vocalist Debbie Harry knew how to draw in a crowd. As a rock frontperson, she was magnetic. Her lyrics felt essential and the music over which she sang was groundbreaking. For yet another example of this, check out “Atomic”, the buzzy propellant tune that makes you feel like you drank a few too many cups of coffee (in the best of ways!).

Photo by Andre Csillag/Shutterstock