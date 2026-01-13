Born on This Day in 1962, the Award-Winning Country Star Who Had a Recurring Role on ‘King of the Hill’

On this day (January 13) in 1962, Trace Adkins was born in Sarepta, Louisiana. He burst onto the country music scene with his smooth, deep voice in the mid-1990s. He launched a series of hit singles, captivated countless listeners, and took home a trophy case full of awards. However, Adkins was not content with conquering the country music world. He has also appeared in several films and television shows, including King of the Hill.

Adkins released his debut single, “There’s a Girl in Texas,” in 1996. It peaked at No. 20. He followed that with a pair of hits. “Every Light in the House” peaked at No. 3, and “(This Ain’t) No Thinkin’ Thing” was his first No. 1. A year after making his debut, he won Top New Male Vocalist at the ACM Awards.

Adkins released several more hits throughout the decade. Then, his chart success began to wane. However, by the middle of the next decade, he was back to releasing hits. More importantly, he dropped several songs that have stood the test of time. Among those was “Arlington,” which wasn’t a top 10 hit, but continues to make listeners weep more than 20 years later. “Ladies Love Country Boys” and “You’re Gonna Miss This” took Adkins back to the top of the chart.

In 2009, Adkins teamed up with Blake Shelton for “Hillbilly Bone.” The song topped the chart and brought them the ACM Award for Vocal Event of the Year. The single also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Country Song.

Trace Adkins’ Acting Career

Trace Adkins landed his first film role before he released his debut single. According to IMDb, he was a Bayou Band Member in the 1987 film Square Dance, which starred Winona Ryder. After that, he had single-episode appearances in multiple TV shows, including Yes, Dear and My Name Is Earl. Then, in 2003, he appeared in an episode of King of the Hill as Big John.

The next year, he returned to King of the Hill to voice the character Elvin Macleston. He appeared in three episodes between 2004 and 2005.

Adkins’ filmography also features a starring role in the 2022 series Monarch and roles in movies like The Outsider (2019), Moms’ Night Out (2014), The Lincoln Lawyer (2011), and many more.

