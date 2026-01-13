‘American Idol’ Finalist Reveals the “Terrifying” Reason He Quit the Show

Thunderstorm Artis almost said goodbye to American Idol long before his Top 5 finish. During an appearance on the Consider It Joy podcast, Artis revealed why he initially decided to quit the show ahead of the Top 24.

According to Artis, Idol contestants who made it to the show’s Top 24 had to “sign a generic artist and publishing” release with 19 Entertainment. That gave him great pause.

“It was pretty terrifying for me because I had built a business already on my music,” he said. “So to just kind of give it away in the way that it was presented to me at the time was really terrifying.”

So terrifying, in fact, that Artis decided not to go through with it and “technically left the show at that point.” His American Idol exit didn’t last for long, though, as the show’s team reached out and convinced him to return.

That wound up being a good decision for Artis, who finished in the Top 5 of the competition.

After the conclusion of season 23, which Jamal Roberts won, 19 Entertainment took time to decide which Top 24 contestants they wanted to continue to represent. Artis was not one that they decided to keep on.

“Thankfully after the show and after everything wrapped… I was one of the artists who were able to be released from that,” Artis said, before noting that the release has given him the freedom “to be able to do kind of whatever I want to do now.”

Thunderstorm Artis’ Life Since American Idol

After his time on Idol, Artis has continued pursuing music. Earlier this month, Artis released his latest song, “Saved My Life.” In an Instagram post, Artis assured fans that the track is the “first of many” releases he has planned in 2026.

Artis is also gearing up to head out on tour. In March, he’ll travel to Australia, where he’ll play 12 shows throughout the month.

The tour, an Instagram post teased, will see Artis “prioritizing intimate spaces where his warm, emotive voice and evocative storytelling can resonate deeply and the raw connection of his music offers the audience a sense of meaning and belonging.”

Photo by Christopher Willard/Disney via Getty Images