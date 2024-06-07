4 Country Hits From the 1990s That You May Have Forgotten

The 1990s delivered quite a few earworms throughout the decade, particularly in country music. Everyone remembers “Man! I Feel Like A Woman!” and “Friends In Low Places”. But what about the underdogs of the 1990s? There are quite a few tracks out there that were all over the place in the 1990s, but many fans have since forgotten about them. Let’s refresh your memory and look at four country hits from the 1990s that you may have forgotten about!

1. “Aces” by Suzy Bogguss

This 1992 single from Suzy Bogguss’ album of the same name was quite a hit at the time. It hit no. 9 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles chart, and it was also the second version of the song recorded by Bogguss. It did even better in Canada at the time. Today, the song has largely been forgotten, but Bogguss is still putting out great music, such as the 2023 album Prayin’ For Sunshine.

2. “Take That” by Lisa Brokop

Lisa Brokop was one of many it-girls of Canadian country music in the 1990s and early aughts. “Take That” didn’t quite chart in the Top 40 in the US, but it did beak at no. 52 in the US. It did significantly better across the border.

3. “Hold On To Me” by John Michael Montgomery

John Michael Montgomery went on to have a pretty lucrative country music career in the 1990s and 2000s, and he’s still touring today. “Hold On To Me” was his biggest hit of the 1990s, peaking at no. 33 on the Billboard Hot 100 back in 1998. It’s worthy of any list of country hits from the 1990s, even if many have forgotten about it.

4. “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful” by Sammy Kershaw

If you forgot about this song by Sammy Kershaw, you’ll likely instantly remember it the second it hits your ears. This song was massively popular on country radio stations in the 1990s. It was the first single from Kershaw’s 1993 album Haunted Heart and also his first (and only) no. 1 hit on the Hot Country Songs chart.

