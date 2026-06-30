Born on This Day in 1992, the Appalachian Artist Who Became an Overnight Sensation With a Politically Polarizing Folk Anthem

On June 30, 1992, Christopher Anthony Lunsford was born in rural Virginia. Nearly 31 years later to the date, he released what would become one of the most polarizing songs of the early 2020s under the stage name Oliver Anthony. The divisive song in question was “Rich Men North Of Richmond”, and if you were online for any amount of time in 2023, you likely saw the outdoor field recording of Anthony performing the song, which later went viral.

With his striking red hair juxtaposed against the lush greenery of the forest, the video was enough to make most people take a brief pause from scrolling. Then his raspy voice, with a thick Appalachian drawl reminiscent of other alt-folk icons like Tyler Childers, brought in more people. And once people started paying attention to what he was saying in “Rich Men North Of Richmond”, the political interpretation and subsequent discourse began.

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The conservative end of the political spectrum identified with the poor socioeconomic conditions and traditional Christian values Anthony describes in the song. The liberal end of the political spectrum wondered why poor people buying comfort food had to catch a stray for Anthony to get his point across, further dividing the very class of people Anthony claims to represent in his song. Some called the song a dog-whistle attempt at pandering. Others dubbed Anthony a true voice of the people. A folk hero.

No matter the camp, one thing was certain: the music industry had never seen anything like this before.

Oliver Anthony Made History At 30 Years Old With His Record-Setting Single

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Plenty of artists have become internationally famous after they went viral online. It’s the internet age’s version of a one-hit wonder, bursting into the cultural zeitgeist just to leave as quickly as it appeared a short while later. But Oliver Anthony made history with his internet smash hit, “Rich Men North Of Richmond”. Following the success of his field recording done in partnership with Radio WV out of West Virginia, Anthony released his song independently.

It debuted at the top of the Billboard Hot 100, making Anthony the first artist to top the Hot 100 with no record label, no extensive radio play, and no prior charting history. While the political discourse surrounding his song undoubtedly fueled his ascent to the top of the mainstream music world, an impressive feat that is also divisive is still impressive. Anthony’s success has settled down somewhat, which is likely as much his decision as it is the way of internet virality. The singer-songwriter was outspoken about his disdain for record labels, publicly announcing he wanted to take things at his own pace.

At the time of this writing, Anthony is celebrating his 34th birthday. His full-length debut, Hymnal Of A Troubled Man’s Mind, came out in March 2024. The following year, he made notable public appearances, such as the Alliance for Responsible Citizenship, a conservative organization associated with Jordan Peterson. While we’ll have to wait and see what Anthony will accomplish in the next decade of life, one thing is sure: the internet will have something to say about it—the good, the bad, and in the case of the internet, especially the ugly.

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