Meaning Behind Oliver Anthony’s Viral Hit “Rich Men North of Richmond”

Relative unknown singer/songwriter Oliver Anthony catapulted to viral fame with “Rich Men North of Richmond” earlier this year. The politically charged song has prodded its way into the minds of the country – particularly more conservative-minded people.

Videos by American Songwriter

The track pulled a horde of eyes and ears to Anthony’s YouTube channel, which has earned him a reported $1.5 – $2 million. Though he has shared a host of other songs, it is “Rich Men North of Richmond” that has made him one of the most talked about newcomers to country music this year. He not only prompted a mass migration to this particular track, but he struck enough of a chord to keep many sticking around, waiting to see what he had in store next.

Exactly what message is Anthony trying to convey in “Rich Men North of Richmond” though? We’ve dissected the singer/songwriter’s viral track, below.

[RELATED: 5 Other Songs by Oliver Anthony That Capture Rural Life]

Behind the Meaning

I’ve been sellin’ my soul, workin’ all day

Overtime hours for bullshit pay

So I can sit out here and waste my life away

Drag back home and drown my troubles away

Anthony kicks off “Rich Men North of Richmond” by aligning himself with the working class. Like many country songs, he describes the toils of a hard day’s work. If this song was written by many of his peers in country music, Anthony would then shift to describing a kick-back with friends, complete with cold beers, and a warm night. Instead of finding a blithe solution to his troubles, he takes on a more serious tone, placing blame on politicians who have gotten rich while the everyman works themselves to the bone.

In the chorus of the song, Anthony cuts deep. He berates D.C. politicians for making sure the dollar ain’t shit and that it is taxed to no end. In the following verse, Anthony cuts even deeper by narrowing his aim to specific controversies surrounding the folks in Washington. I wish politicians would look out for miners / And not just minors on an island somewhere, he sings.

Anthony has gotten flack for “Rich Men North of Richmond,” not just for the political views he expresses throughout, but also for making what some are calling “fat-phobic” and other offensive comments. One of the most debated lines reads, Lord, we got folks in the street, ain’t got nothin’ to eat / And the obese milkin’ welfare / Well, God, if you’re five-foot-three and you’re three-hundred pounds / Taxes ought not to pay for your bags of Fudge Rounds. Regardless of how you feel about Anthony, no one can deny he is fearless in the face of controversy.

Despite how stark his opinions seem to be, Anthony claims he is “pretty dead center” when it comes to politics.

“I sit pretty dead center down the aisle on politics and always have,” Anthony said in a video explaining his decision to record “Rich Men North of Richmond.” “I remember as a kid the conservatives wanting war, and me not understanding that. And I remember a lot of the controversies when the left took office, and it seems like, you know, both sides serve the same master. And that master is not someone of any good to the people of this country.”

According to Anthony, “Rich Men North of Richmond,” and his handful of other songs, are all made in an effort to be a voice for the voiceless.

“The universal thing I see is no matter how much effort they put into whatever it is they’re doing, they can’t quite get ahead because the dollar’s not worth enough, they are being over-taxed,” he continued. “I want to be a voice for those people. And not just them, but humans in general.”

Lord, it’s a damn shame what the world’s gotten to

For people like me and people like you

Wish I could just wake up and it not be true

But it is, oh, it is

Photo: YouTube Screenshot