Brady Seals Rerecords Little Texas No. 1 Hit “My Love” for 30th Anniversary

To commemorate the 30th anniversary of Little Texas’ 1994 hit “My Love,” Brady Seals, who co-wrote and sang the original, has rerecorded and rereleased a new version of the song in time for Valentine’s Day. Co-written by Seals, who was with the band from 1988 through 1994, along with bandmate Porter C. Howell, and Thomas D. Barnes, “My Love” was released on the band’s second album Big Time in 1993 and went to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs a year later.



“It’s the 30th anniversary and I felt like it was time to revisit the past,” Seals tells American Songwriter. “It’s also going to be the flagship single from my new ‘Greatest Hits’ project.”



For the rerecording, Seals also reunited with Christy DiNapoli, who co-produced the original recording with him. “We haven’t worked on a new project in a long time but it’s kinda like riding a bicycle,” says Seals. “We picked up right where we left off.”



When your world is standing still / I can turn it around / Put your head up in the clouds / And pick your feet off the ground sings Seals again on “My Love,” which still resonates with him three decades later for new reasons. “I’m getting married this year and it feels like a song that I’d write today for my soon-to-be wife,” shares Seals. “My love, my love is ready for you, Deni.”

Seals, who co-founded Little Texas in 1988, served as the band’s co-vocalist and keyboardist and also co-wrote a number of the band’s hits—”You and Forever and Me,” “Amy’s Back in Austin,” and more—which helped them earn two Grammy nominations. Seals remained with the band through the release of their third album Kick A Little in 1994 and released his solo debut The Truth in 1997, which featured the pop-ballad “Another You, Another Me” with Wynonna Judd on backing vocals.



Along with collaborating with everyone from Rodney Crowell, Ricky Skaggs, Vince Gill, the Eagles‘ Timothy B. Schmidt, Bela Fleck, and Max Carl (.38 Special), Seals later formed Hot Apple Pie following his third album Thompson Street in 2003.



In 2009, Seals released his fourth album, Play Time, featuring Richard Marx and Stan Lynch (Tom Petty And The Heartbreakers), then formed the Music City Pickers LIVE! in 2015 with Gordon Kennedy, a music showcase that featured Skaggs, Peter Frampton, and other guest performers. By 2016, Seals fronted the Tom Petty tribute band called The Petty Junkies and also paired up with Lua Crofts to form Seals & Crofts 2. Both recorded the songs by classic soft rock band Seals & Croft as a tribute to the duo made up of Brady’s cousin, the late Jim Seals, and Lua’s father, Dash Crofts.



“The style of modern music is so different from back in the ’90s,” says Seals, reflecting on his earlier years with Little Texas, music, and songwriting now. “There seem to be so many words crammed into a song. Some songs sound like they’re overstuffed and about to go off the rails.”



Seals, who released the singles “Let’s Go (Before We’re Gone)” and “Deeper Shade of Blue-Collar” in 2023, added, “I just try to do what I do whether it’s in style or not. Hopefully, these songs seem genuine and timeless.”

Photo: Gregg Roth / Courtesy of Adkins Publicity