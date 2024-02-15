6 Classic Country Songs that Tell Powerful Stories

Stories depend on perspective and context. The basic elements are setting, characters, conflict, and resolution. Before music was recorded, songs and stories were passed down through generations. It’s fun to imagine how these tales evolved as the stories were misremembered and exaggerated. Stories and songs grew as they were passed on, like a game of telephone where the transmission of a message is edited as it moves down the line. The idea that certain songs died with their singers is heartbreaking. Once Thomas Edison invented the “talking machine,” sound could be captured and played back. A song could be preserved for future generations. We can now listen to something that was recorded before we were born. Country music has often been associated with storytelling. These six country classics share great tales.

“Long Black Veil” by Lefty Frizzell (written by Danny Dill and Marijohn Wilkin)

This story is told from the perspective of a dead man. A decade earlier, there was a murder. The few witnesses said the slayer looked a lot like the storyteller. The alibi that would save him would reveal an affair. If he shared his whereabouts, it would mean he was with his best friend’s wife. The long, black veil is worn by the woman whose reputation was saved as the storyteller was put to death. The song continues to recount the crowd gathering for the convicted’s hanging. The woman is in attendance but does not reveal the truth.

She walks these hills in a long black veil

She visits my grave when the night winds wail

Nobody knows, nobody sees

Nobody knows but me, nobody knows but me, nobody knows but me

“El Paso” by Marty Robbins (written by Marty Robbins)

This one tells the story from the perspective of a dying man. The storyteller falls in love with a young Mexican maiden named Felina. A cowboy shows up and competes for Felina’s affection. Things escalate, and the challenger winds up dead. The reality sets in, and the storyteller goes on the run. He realizes that he is doomed as he has to run from the inevitable revenge that will find him. As he returns to the cantina to reunite with Felina, he is spotted by the posse. He hurries to Felina’s back door and feels the gunshot wound. His dying words are the song’s finale.

From out of nowhere, Felina has found me,

Kissing my cheek as she kneels by my side.

Cradled by two loving arms that I’ll die for,

One little kiss and Felina goodbye.

“Big Bad John” by Jimmy Dean (written by Jimmy Dean)

Written from a bystander’s perspective, Jimmy Dean based his main character on an actor he worked with named John Minto. Big, bad John is established as a large miner with a reputation and, possibly, a criminal past. There is a cave-in at the mine, and John holds the breaking timber long enough for everyone else to escape. As they head back down with proper equipment to relieve John, the mine completely collapsed.

Now, they never reopened that worthless pit

They just placed a marble stand in front of it

These few words are written on that stand

At the bottom of this mine lies a big, big man

Big John

Big bad John

“Harper Valley P.T.A.” by Jeannie C. Riley (written by Tom T. Hall)

The daughter of the main character is the one telling this story. The parent/teacher association notifies the widow that she is not living her life in the way that is acceptable to the community. She responds by attending the next meeting and pointing out some specific instances where P.T.A. members behave less than ideally.

And then you have the nerve to tell me

You think that as the mother, I’m not fit

Well, this is just a little Peyton Place

And you’re all Harper Valley hypocrites

“The Devil Went Down to Georgia” by Charlie Daniels Band (written by Tom Crain, Charlie Daniels, Fred Edwards, William Joel DiGregorio, Charles Hayward, and James W. Marshall)

Told from a bystander’s perspective, the devil is behind on his quota of souls when he arrives in Georgia to discover Johnny playing fiddle. A competition is proposed where Johnny would receive a golden fiddle if he wins. If the devil prevails, he will retain Johnny’s eternal soul. Johnny is reluctant but accepts the challenge. The devil begins the performance, which is represented in an instrumental bridge. Johnny answers with his traditional fiddle tunes and puts the devil in his place.

The devil bowed his head because he knew that he’d been beat

And he laid that golden fiddle on the ground at Johnny’s feet

Johnny said, “Devil, just come on back if you ever wanna try again

I done told you once you son of a bitch, I’m the best that’s ever been“

“Coward of the County” by Kenny Rogers (written by Roger Bowling and Billy Ed Wheeler)

Tommy is the wrongly labeled title character, and his uncle tells the story. Tommy’s father died in prison. During their final visit, the father gave his son advice. He told him not to repeat his mistakes, to walk away from trouble, and find alternatives to fighting. Tommy’s girl, Becky, is being assaulted by the Gatlin brothers. Tommy walks in on them to discover the situation. He removed his father’s photo from the wall and revisited the advice. He began to walk away as the Gatlin boys laughed at him. This turned on Tommy’s rage. Twenty years of holding back was unleashed on the Gatlin brothers.

I promised you, Dad, not to do the things you’ve done

I walk away from trouble when I can

Now please don’t think I’m weak. I didn’t turn the other cheek

And Papa, I should hope you understand

Sometimes you gotta fight when you’re a man

Everyone considered him the coward of the county

