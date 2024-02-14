Taylor Swift Allegedly Blocked Kanye West from Attending Super Bowl According to Ex-NFL Star

The Super Bowl was a star-studded event with Taylor Swift’s attendance probably getting the most attention. However, Kanye West reportedly also tried to attend the event as well.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, according to former wide receiver Brandon Marshall, Swift vetoed West attending the Super Bowl and effectively got the rapper kicked out of football’s main event. Marshall explained the situation on his I Am Athlete podcast (via NME).

Marshall said that West tried to buy tickets directly in front of Swift’s booth.

“Kanye West pulls up to Vegas,” Marshall recalled. “Kanye West buys a ticket right in front of [Taylor Swift]’s booth.

Swift then reportedly made a few calls to have West removed. Officials ended up kicking West out of the stadium.

Marshall continued, “Taylor Swift gets p–sed off. She boom boom makes a call or two. Everybody’s involved. He gets kicked out the stadium. He was trying to leverage her celebrity.”

Kanye West and Taylor Swift

Swift and West have not been on good terms for years. In 2009, West infamously interrupted Swift mid-speech at the MTV Video Music Awards. Swift won Best Female Video award for “You Belong To Me” ahead of Beyonce‘s “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It).” West took issue with that fact.

West later apologized, saying, “I’m in the wrong for going on stage and taking away from her moment, Beyonce‘s video was the best of this decade… I’m sorry to my fans if I let you guys down… I’m sorry to my friends at MTV… I will apologize to Taylor.”

However, the damage was done.

“I was standing on stage and I was really excited because I’d just won the award and then I was really excited because Kanye West was on stage,” Swift said. “And then I wasn’t excited anymore after that.”

Things further spiraled after West released “Famous,” which featured a dig at Swift. The lyrics included: “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/I made that b—h famous”. Sources said, “Taylor is livid. Taylor is horrified [by the video]. Taylor didn’t know what to do when she heard about what Kanye did. She is bewildered, feels betrayed and is beyond frustrated with Kanye. It is like a complete nightmare. Taylor is p–sed to say the least!”

She later followed up at the Grammys that year saying, “I want to say to all the young women out there [that] there are going to be people along the way who are going to try and undercut your success or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame.”

So it’s safe to say that Swift probably wouldn’t want West near her at the Super Bowl.

[Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images]