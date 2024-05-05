Madonna Sets Massive Record at Final Stop of Her Celebration Tour

A pillar in the music industry since the 1970s, Madonna proved herself to be in a category of her own as she sold over 300 million albums. And those sales came thanks to her releasing 14 studio albums throughout her time in the spotlight. Often considered the “Queen of Pop”, the singer was the first female to cross $1 billion in concert sales. During her first year of eligibility, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inducted her. While 65 years old, Madonna recently showcased her massive appeal when her final stop of her Celebration Tour welcomed over one million fans.

Videos by American Songwriter

Back in March, Madonna shared her excitement when she announced her final show during her Celebration Tour would take place at Copacabana Beach. And to make it even better, the concert was free. Making her way to Rio de Janeiro on May 4, Madonna kept her promise of a free concert. But nobody expected close to two million people to attend. But that is exactly what happened. Continuing to showcase her star power, the free concert was Madonna’s largest ever.

[RELATED: Madonna is Getting Sued Again: Late Shows, Sweltering Venues, and Lip-Syncing]

Madonna Recalls Fighting Bacterial Infection

Wanting to make the night special, Madonna performed some of her classic songs like “Like A Virgin”, “Into The Groove”, and “Like A Prayer.” While thrilled to perform in front of a sea of fans, Madonna almost ended her career on stage after battling a serious bacterial infection. Back in October, the hitmaker returned to the stage at London’s O2 Arena. At the time, she explained how she almost lost her life. “I didn’t think I was gonna make it. Neither did my doctors. That’s why I woke up with all of my children sitting around me.”

While focusing on her health, Madonna also praised divine intervention. “The angels were protecting me, and my children were there. And my children always save me every time.” Just last month, she once again praised her children when she wrote online, “On the day before our 80th show of the Celebration Tour I need to acknowledge my incredibly talented children who carried me through this Journey each of them bringing their own unique talent to the stage.”

(Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for People.com)