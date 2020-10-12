Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Absofacto over Zoom video!

Hailed by Ones To Watch as “an exceptionally forward-thinking project,” Absofacto is the brainchild of Michigan-born, Los Angeles-based musician Jonathan Visger. He began creating his distinctive fusion of dream pop, art rock, and inventive electronica in 2008, earning a wide range of attention, acclaim, and online activity before truly breaking out in 2015 with the initial arrival of “Dissolve.”

Though it received virtually no promotional support, the track quickly proved a cult favorite, rising to #1 on Hype Machine thanks to passionate proselytizing from an array of influential music blogs. As Absofacto’s first ever Billboard chart entry, the track has proven a certifiable viral phenomenon with millions of worldwide streams and counting. “Dissolve” – which spent 18 weeks on SiriusXM’s Alt18 Most Requested Countdown, 4 of which in the #1 position, and has been featured in over 3 million videos on TikTok.

The song was associated with many viral videos and trends on the platform, and one of the most popular memes on in 2019 known as #mirrorfall. The viral hit was joined by an official music video that was directed by Absofacto and Matt Day and has racked up over 14 million views via Absofacto’s official YouTube channel.

From explosions, defying gravity, and hilarious memes, “Dissolve” has inspired endless creativity and is currently averaging 1 million views per day across all platforms.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!