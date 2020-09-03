​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Annika Rose over Zoom video!

Rising artist and LA-based singer-songwriter Annika Rose has released her new single “Butterflies” via TaP Records. Annika teamed up with Erik Hassle (Rihanna, TV On The Radio) and Tim Randolph (Imagine Dragons, Whethan) to write and produce the new single. Inspired by a late-night conversation with a friend about the pressures of their futures and the transition from adolescence to adulthood, Annika shares, “I found myself reflecting deeply on childhood naivety and the freedom from the realities of the world and growing up, back to what often feels like a simpler time. Catching butterflies is a metaphor for that lost innocence and purity of life when we’re young. Especially lately, the intensity of this feeling has grown with everything happening in the world and I want to use this song and my music to connect with others who may be feeling a similar way.” Listen to “Butterflies” here: https://awal.ffm.to/butterflies

In tandem with the new single, Annika has shared the official video for “Butterflies”. The video finds Annika alone on a ranch and emulates the single’s themes of a teen who has just reached adulthood and is saying goodbye to a simpler rainbow-filled life without responsibilities. Directed by Luke Biggins (Stefflon Don, Stormzy) with Creative Director Rebekah Bird (MNEK, MO), the UK-based duo co-directed the nostalgic and at times trippy visual virtually via Zoom.

“Butterflies” is the latest single Annika has released this year and follows previous releases “Bittersweet” and “Naïve,” which Billboard featured as one of “10 Cool New Pop Songs.” Annika made her debut last fall with singles “In The End” and “Fly To You” from her first EP, Ventura Boulevard. Since making her debut, Annika has been featured as Apple Music’s “New Artist of the Week” following the release of her first single, “In The End,” and she has been featured in the Evening Standard’s “20 Musicians Under 20 to Know for 2020” and Grimy Goods’ “20 Los Angeles Bands/Artist To Watch in 2020.”

Born into a musical family—her mom’s a songwriter, her dad plays guitar and piano — Annika first started honing her songcraft as a little kid growing up in Southern California. Raised on an eclectic mix of singer/songwriters and artists like Stevie Nicks and Alanis Morissette to Fiona Apple, The 1975 and Hayley Williams. At just 18-years-old, Annika embodies a clarity of vision that’s rare even among the most established artists. Strong-willed, self-driven and bubbling with charisma yet disarmingly sensitive, the rising singer/songwriter has devoted most of her adolescence to music, spending countless nights alone at the piano and carefully unearthing her most authentic voice. She possesses a lyrical identity that boldly deviates from the usual pop milieu, revealing a seldom-spoken truth about the emotional chaos in coming of age.

