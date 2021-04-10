Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Ari Herstand

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Ari Herstand over Zoom video!

Today, singer/songwriter, entrepreneur and best-selling music business author Ari Herstand releases his introspective new album ‘Like Home.’ With delicate atmospheres, textured percussion and an underlying feeling of comfort, Ari invites the listener into the autobiographical sounds of transformative heartbreak.

“The only way I knew how to process my breakup from an 11 year relationship was to write about it,” Ari says. After writing 40 raw demos to help him navigate this monumental change, the singer narrowed his creations down to six tracks. Vulnerable, contemplative and vividly honest at times, the album lays out the singer’s personal journey of rediscovering the meaning of “home” after the stable presence of a long-term relationship was lost.

“I feel like I’m cheating on you when I kiss another woman,” Ari admits in the opening track and previous single “Like Home,” surrounded by acoustic plucking. Alongside the shimmer and sway of “Drifting,” written about the dysfunction of time during a strange month living with his partner post-separation and “Birthday,” a sincere piano ballad wishing her well on the first birthday apart, these three highlighted singles gave listeners a taste of the emotion yet to come. Through new tracks “Fine Without Me,” “Guard” and “Half Way,” a passionate anthem featuring the vocals of current partner Annabel Lee (and the muse of the song), Ari rounds out a universally relatable collection of songs that authentically examine the experience of a breakup from every angle.

Overall, ‘Like Home’ pulls the listener into the singer’s perspective in an evocatively real, reflective way. The project is an impressive venture from Ari, who has made a name for himself teaching independent artists how to succeed in the music business through his blog Ari’s Take and the subsequent book and podcast series.

READ more about Ari and ‘Like Home’ via Music Connection.

Tonight at 6:00 p.m. PT, Ari will host a special album release party streamed live at Hotel Cafe. Ari will perform all six tracks from ‘Like Home,’ debut the music video to the titular track and sit down with KCRW’s Chris Douridas to discuss the story of ‘Like Home.’ Tickets for the livestream are available now for ‘pay what you can.’ All proceeds benefit Hotel Cafe.

Purchase tickets to the album release event: https://viddd.co/v/vNA3WK

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!