Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Ariel Bellvalaire

We had the pleasure of interviewing Ariel Bellvalaire over Zoom video!

From quiet beginnings comes one of pop rock’s most promising up-and-coming guitarists.

Ariel Bellvalaire hails from the small town of Windsor, CT, though her music has captured the attention of music lovers around the globe. Often described by fans as “Avril Lavigne with a hint of Van Halen,” Bellvalaire has made a name for herself by creating original music with a rock twist and her signature solos.

The young artist made her on-stage debut in 2014, when she performed on Broadway alongside Tony winners Lena Hall and Robin de Jesús in the Dearly Beloved Prince tribute show in New York City. Bellvalaire moved to Los Angeles the following year and soon after booked lead roles playing guitar in national campaigns and commercials for GMC, KIA, and Kentucky Fried Chicken.

Bellvalaire has spent the last several years touring around the world. Her skills have landed her spots with Nik West, “I Am King” – The Michael Jackson Experience, Guns N’ Roses tribute band Paradise Kitty, and more.

Now she is working on original music, including recent single “Elastic.” The iconic music video showcases Bellvalaire – who is also an accomplished aerial acrobat – performing over the top stunts while playing guitar. The feat has garnered attention from such iconic publications as Guitar World Magazine, Hollywood Life, and Guitar Girl Magazine.

Following the success of “Elastic,” Bellvalaire has shifted her focus to writing her debut full-length album. Fans can expect more of her shred-style solos as well as catchy pop melodies in new music, coming soon.

