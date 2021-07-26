Steely Dan Returns to the Road on the Absolutely Normal Tour & Announces New Music

Steely Dan has set the Absolutely Normal Tour ’21, which kicks off with a four-night stand in Miami, Florida from Tuesday, October 5, through Saturday, October 9. The U.S. tour will hit 15 cities over 28 concert dates before wrapping at the Orpheum Theatre in Boston.

The tour announcement comes ahead of Steely Dan’s forthcoming Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! album and a live version of the acclaimed solo album by Donald Fagen—The Nightfly Live —both slated for release on September 24 and available on 180g-vinyl on October 1, 2021.

Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, their first live album in more than 25 years, was recorded across tour dates at New York City’s Beacon Theatre, The Met Philadelphia, & more, and showcases selections from the band’s extraordinary catalog of infectious hits. Donald Fagen’s The Nightfly Live was performed live by The Steely Dan Band.

Both albums are available for pre-order today (July 26). Fans who pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live! will instantly receive a digital download of “Reeling In The Years” and those who pre-order The Nightfly Live will instantly receive a digital download of “I.G.Y.”

Pre-order Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!, HERE and The Nightfly Live, HERE and check out Steely Dan’s Absolutely Normal Tour dates below.

Steely Dan’s ‘Absolutely Normal ’21’ Tour:

Tue Oct 05: Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Wed Oct 06: Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Fri Oct 08: Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Sat Oct 09: Miami Beach, FL The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater

Tue Oct 12: Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Wed Oct 13: Orlando, FL Dr Phillips Center for the Performing Arts

Fri Oct 15: St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Sat Oct 16: St. Petersburg, FL Duke Energy Center for the Arts – Mahaffey Theater

Tue Oct 19: Jacksonville, FL Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts – Moran Theater

Wed Oct 20: North Charleston, SC North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Fri Oct 22: Charlotte, NC Ovens Auditorium

Sat Oct 23: Richmond, VA Altria Theater

Mon Oct 25: Baltimore, MD Hippodrome Theatre at France-Merrick Performing Arts

Wed Oct 27: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Fri Oct 29: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Sat Oct 30: Philadelphia, PA The Met Philadelphia

Mon Nov 01: Red Bank, NJ Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre at the Count Basie Center

Wed Nov 03: Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Thu Nov 04: Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sat Nov 06: Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Sun Nov 07: Morristown, NJ Mayo Performing Arts Center

Tue Nov 09: Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Wed Nov 10: Port Chester, NY The Capitol Theatre

Sat Nov 13: Wallingford, CT Toyota Oakdale Theatre

Sun Nov 14: Bethlehem, PA The Wind Creek Event Center

Wed Nov 17: Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Fri Nov 19: Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens

Sat Nov 20: Boston, MA Orpheum Theatre presented by Citizens