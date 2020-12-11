Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Together with American Songwriter and Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Asaf Avidan over Zoom video!

Asaf Avidan has shared his new album Anagnorisis today, a ten-song collection recorded earlier this year in Italy during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic. Recording in relative isolation, Asaf uses the album’s ten songs to tap into the complex, inherently chaotic and ever-changing nature of what it means to live in our current moment. In a career that has seen him hit #1 in 14 countries across Europe, headline the continent’s biggest festivals and sell out its biggest concert halls – Anagnorisis marks what is perhaps Avidan’s most complete statement as an artist to date. Named after the Greek literary device in which a character experiences a sudden and complete moment of revelation, Anagnorisis comes to the conclusion that nothing is truly that simple or that easy.

“The voice and the poetry of Asaf Avidan fascinates me,” says NPR Music’s Bob Boilen about Anagnorisis. “He sings like nobody else.” Boilen’s NPR Music colleague Stephen Thompson has added that the new record “grabs your attention the second you hear it.”

