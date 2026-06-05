Willie Nelson Wasn’t Able To Help This Backing Band From Getting Cheated, but He Taught Them How To React Correctly

There are plenty of lessons in the music industry that you just don’t know until you know. As unfortunate as it may be, the competitive and predatory nature of the business often thrives on exploiting musicians who are still green and inexperienced. That’s where industry vets can step in. These mentors guide fresh faces away from bad actors and teach them good business.

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For Ray Benson of Asleep at the Wheel, that vet was Willie Nelson.

Willie Nelson Helped Young Musicians Stand Up for Themselves

During a 2026 appearance on Clint Black’s Talking In Circles, Ray Benson recalled the first time he ever met Willie Nelson. Benson was part of a backing group that played with several artists on the same package bill, including Stoney Edwards and Freddy Hart. During one such string of shows, Nelson was there, and he ended up talking to Benson’s group. “Willie came up to the gig, and he said, ‘Uh, y’all been paid?’ I said, ‘No, but he’s going to pay us tomorrow.’”

Nelson told Benson that he would be right back. When he returned, Nelson told the vocal group to pack up their things and head back to Nashville with him. “He says, ‘He ain’t got the money.’ The next day, we didn’t get the money. We never got paid. But it was an education. We learned it. Learned the ropes.”

Eventually, Ray Benson Followed Willie Down South

Ray Benson’s fateful encounter with Willie Nelson took place in the early 1970s. Although Nelson had a string of hit songs, they were largely performed by other people, and even Nelson’s songwriting career was beginning to falter. Benson likely caught Nelson at the precipice of his decision to move from Nashville, Tennessee, to Austin, Texas—a decision both men would eventually make.

By 1973, Nelson was establishing a new outlaw country sound in Texas with albums like Shotgun Willie. Waylon Jennings was in the same camp. When Nelson invited Benson and his band, Asleep at the Wheel, to relocate to Texas. The choice was clear, just like it was the night Nelson told him to stand up for himself by walking out on a promoter who had no plans to pay.

“We became great friends,” Benson recalled to Clint Black. “In this business, a lot of people forget. You come up, and you’ve been around a long time, and you’re not having hit records anymore, and they don’t return your phone calls, you know. But Willie was never like that.”

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