Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Black Fortune

Together with Sean Ulbs of The Eiffels, we had the pleasure of interviewing Black Fortune over Zoom video!

Capitalizing on momentum building over the last two months Landover, Maryland party-starter Black Fortune has announced his anticipated DMV homage project OSSHMOB. Featuring some of the hottest talent the DMV has to offer including Xanman, Lil Dude, Goonew, FatTrel, 3OH Black, MoneyMarr, Big Flock and Knuckle Head, OSSHMOB is an 11 track rollercoaster of styles and off-the-wall sound. Bringing the artist community of the DMV area is a monumental feat that Fortune made his mission to accomplish. “A lot of the time in the DMV you don’t see too many artists working together because everybody got their own problems” said Fortune on the current state of affairs on his home turf. The project follows his latest track “New Gucci Garment” and video for “Horror Story,” which saw him first bring together some of the cast of DMV artists included on the project.

A celebration and a call for unity, OSSHMOB plants a flag in the sand as the DMV sound continues to emerge and be co-opted. Coming into his own, Black Fortune sounds inspired to snap on the curated production with his counterparts. Recorded with all artists in person between Landover and Fort Washington, OSSHMOB sounds revelatory. The vibe of rappers joyfully bouncing off each other is palpable, but make no mistake, this is a gangster party. Take a ride through the underbelly DMV with Black Fortune and check out OSSHMOB now.

