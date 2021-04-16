Thomas Rhett Announces 2021 The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett is getting road ready as he announces the dates for his upcoming The Center Point Road Tour. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” TR shared.

The new tour is set to kickoff mid-summer on August 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama. The 23 date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Chicago, Boston, St. Louis and Charlotte, wrapping on October 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.

“We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share,” he continued. “There’s no feeling in the world like it—see y’all out there!”

Joining TR on the road will be opening acts Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, Rhett Akins and Connor Smith on select dates.

Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates, while tickets for newly announced dates go on-sale to the public Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.