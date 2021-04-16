Thomas Rhett Announces 2021 The Center Point Road Tour

Thomas Rhett is getting road ready as he announces the dates for his upcoming The Center Point Road Tour. “I can’t even put into words what getting back out on the road means to me, my band and crew,” TR shared.
The new tour is set to kickoff mid-summer on August 13 in Orange Beach, Alabama. The 23 date trek will make stops in Philadelphia, West Palm Beach, Chicago, Boston, St. Louis and Charlotte, wrapping on October 9 in Raleigh, North Carolina.
“We’ve dreamt about this moment for a long time and I feel more rejuvenated and excited than ever to get back out there as safely as possible to connect in-person over live music again, especially with so much new material to share,” he continued. “There’s no feeling in the world like it—see y’all out there!”
Joining TR on the road will be opening acts Cole Swindell, Gabby Barrett, Rhett Akins and Connor Smith on select dates.
Tickets previously purchased will be honored for the rescheduled dates, while tickets for newly announced dates go on-sale to the public Friday, April 23 at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.
2021 THE CENTER POINT ROAD TOUR DATES
8/13/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
8/14/2021- Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater^
8/20/2021- Bangor, ME – Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
8/21/2021- Hartford, CT – Xfinity Theatre
8/22/2021 – Canandaigua, NY – CMAC
8/26/2021- Wantagh, NY – Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
8/27/2021- Philadelphia, PA – BB&T Pavilion
8/28/2021- Bristow, VA – Jiffy Lube Live
8/29/2021- Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center*
9/3/2021- West Palm Beach, FL – iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
9/4/2021- Tampa, FL – MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/16/2021- Syracuse, NY – St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview*+
9/17/2021- Holmdel, NJ – PNC Bank Arts Center* +
9/18/2021- Boston, MA – Xfinity Center+
9/23/2021 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center*
9/24/2021- Indianapolis, IN – Ruoff Music Center*
9/25/2021- Chicago, IL – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
10/1/2021- Birmingham, AL – Oak Mountain Amphitheatre*
10/2/2021- St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*
10/3/2021- Rogers, AR – Walmart AMP
10/7/2021 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion
10/8/2021- Charlotte, NC – PNC Music Pavilion*
10/9/2021- Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek*
* Indicates rescheduled tour date
^ Indicates Openers Rhett Akins and Gabby Barrett
+ Indicates Openers Cole Swindell and Conner Smith