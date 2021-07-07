Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Buckcherry

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Josh Todd of Buckcherry over Zoom video!

Buckcherry recently released their ninth studio album Hellbound.

The 10-track record was produced by Marti Frederiksen, who previously produced the band’s fourth album, Black Butterfly, and co-wrote one of their biggest hits “Sorry.” Frederiksen co-wrote the majority of the album along with vocalist Josh Todd and guitarist Stevie D. The album was recorded in Nashville in November 2020.

Check out the first video from Hellbound, “So Hott“

The video, directed by KasterTroy, was filmed in Los Angeles and Las Vegas.

Hellbound represents the first album released by Buckcherry and their new label partners, Round Hill Records in North America, Earache Records in the UK, Europe, and Australia, and Sony Japan in Japan. Hellbound bundle options including exclusive new merch designs and limited edition smoke vinyl. After canceling over 100 shows in 2020 due to COVID, the band is planning extensive touring commencing in June and continuing through 2021 and 2022.

