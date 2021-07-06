Born In The USA: Bruce Springsteen’s Daughter To Compete In Tokyo Olympics

It’s clear Bruce Springsteen has incredible genes—from his talent as a musician to his wit as a songwriter to the sheer physical feat of his momentous live shows, The Boss has become a seminal and dynamic figure in the American cultural pantheon.

But now, Springsteen’s genes are representing America in a whole new way: on Monday, his daughter, Jessica Rae Springsteen, joined the official United States Olympic Equestrian Team—along with her horse, Don Juan van de Donkhoeve—to compete in the 2021 Tokyo Summer Games. Named a competitor in jumping, this is Jessica’s first time at the Olympics, but it’s nowhere near her first rodeo.

“I started riding when I was really little,” the 29-year-old told PEOPLE magazine. “My mom [Patti Scialfa] had always wanted to ride, so when we moved to New Jersey she started taking lessons. I started competing and doing the jumpers, then I turned professional. It all really happened pretty naturally.”

In the past few years, Jessica has made a name for herself, coming in first place at a number of prestigious competitions and placing on NetJets® U.S. Jumping Team, which won the FEI Jumping Nations Cup Wellington CSIO4* this past spring.

“Been dreaming of this since I can remember!” Jessica said in an Instagram post. “Endless gratitude for my team, friends and family for helping me make this a reality. We are Tokyo bound!!”

For his part, The Boss has been keeping busy through 2021, recently officially opening Springsteen On Broadway. All those things combined, 2021 is making for a landmark year for the Springsteen clan.

