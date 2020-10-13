Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Car Astor over Zoom video!

New York-based pop powerhouse Car Astor has gone softer and much more personal on her new ‘mostly’ acoustic album, you say you love me…but i don’t believe you.

It’s appropriate that the beautifully haunting, “everything stays unspoken” was the first single from this Car’s debut album, as she explains, “This was the first song that I wrote for this body of work, and it ended up completely shaping my musical journey for the year or so afterwards. Lyrically speaking, this song is about this connection that I had with my best friend that was very confusing at the time and was never openly and honestly discussed between the two of us.” It’s that vulnerability that makes this new music from Car so special. Watch the video for “everything stays unspoken” shot by friend and fellow musician, Morgan Saint

The album, as a whole, is also quite a lane change for the self-taught multi-instrumentalist from Long Island. After stepping out from behind the drums (where she started at 13) Car began writing songs and singing the leads. Having gone viral in 2016 under the moniker SEE when her music video for “Potions” went viral (currently over 7 million views), Car released her debut EP Ties – produced by Brad Wood (Smashing Pumpkins, Liz Phair, Veruca Salt) quickly establishing her uniquely lush blend of raw feelings, pop, and everything real. Fast forward to 2019, changing from SEE to Car Astor, she found herself ready to make a major change as her artistic career developed and she became the consummate singer-songwriter. Enter you say you love me…but i don’t believe you.

Whether her more electronically charged music, or this new vulnerable and personal side, Car’s lyrics have always touched on real, raw feelings, nerves, and emotions. This album, though, tends to be much more personal than in the past, “I was deeply caught up and consumed by the emotional relationship I was experiencing with my best friend, so much so, that for the first time in a while, I began writing without any sort of purpose,” she confesses. “I started connecting with music more than I ever had, and every day I found myself getting more brave and more open.”

Car Astor is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community and has performed at various Pride festivals across the country.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!