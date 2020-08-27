​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Cedric Jackson II over Zoom video!

Cedric Jackson, II illuminates the ongoing aesthetic of blackness as a perceived threat to those who would prefer to uphold oppression, while his collaborator from Dallas, Scuttino calls upon the methods of historical figures to fight back. As artists (and corporations) flood the atmosphere with statements of solidarity, Jackson presents a sonic resilience and authenticity that extends past a blanket statement of support into a call to action from personal experience.

