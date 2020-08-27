Got a new song that you’re certain the world needs to hear right now? ASCAP wants to take a listen and, if it hits the mark, they’ll add it to their next ASCAP Experience Spotify playlist.

All you need to do (after you’ve recorded and mixed the song of course) is send a link to an original song you’ve released over the past few months. If ASCAP selects your song, it’ll be added to the ASCAP Experience playlist and promoted to over 800,000 music creators and music industry folks, as part of their quarterly ASCAP Experience Digital magazine.

All genres are welcome, and any subject is fair game – just as long as it’s original, written by at least one ASCAP member, and released since lockdown began. There’s a simple, easy form to fill out. Submit your song here.