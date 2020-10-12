Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Hua Li over Zoom video!

Hua Li’s hazy R&B and revolutionary rap cuts to the bone and shakes your frail ass to the ground. She released her debut full-length, Dynasty, with Next Door Records in September 2019. Subversive and sexy, Hua Li is the only half-Chinese, half-militant, half-rapper of your heart.

Her new single, “Four More Days” (prod. Gloze), is a quarantine love song. Demoed during a songwriting residency at the Banff Centre for the Arts, the piano you hear on the track is the beautiful Kawai grand Hua Li recorded in her studio hut.

