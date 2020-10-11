A Poem for John Lennon
By Stephen John Kalinich
“You Touched My World”
A legendary poet, songwriter and painter, Stevie Kalinich has written songs with the Beach Boys, including the beloved “Little Bird.” His songs have been performed and recorded by Paul McCartney, Rumer, Brian Wilson, P.F. Sloan and many more. He’s also one of the brightest and most beloved lights in an often dark world. We’re grateful for this chance to share this poem, “You Touched My World,” written for John Lennon.
You Touched My World
You touched my world
You made it bearable for me
You opened endless possibility.
You spoke of Peace and Love
They never understood.
Your heart was made of Rainbows
You only wanted people to have Good.
A World without a bomb and guns
Embracing light
Where darkness runs.
You Imagined and
Dreams came true.
You painted with your words
A Magic hue.
You spoke of yellow submarines
Of living your own life
Not being a machine.
You went through changes and stages
Through each of them you shined.
The days are better
Because you used your mind.
You spread your kind of Love
For everyone to see.
You were controversial
But your soul flies free
Away from worldly strife-
Power and ambition
Into a silent realm
Beyond suspicion.
Do you live forever?
Do you never die?
Your songs they hold me
They make me cry.
The tears stream down my face.
A part of me will never be the same.
John you made it bearable for me
I am so glad that you came.
Life will go on
As you said it must
But your spirit will live on
Beyond this mortal dust.
When I turn on the radio
And hear “GIVE PEACE A CHANCE“.
My emotions start to rise
My feelings start to dance.
Its still not to late
To overcome the hate.
The terrorism the greed.
Mankind must leap across
The fire.
Rekindle
The desire.
No one really knows
Everything you felt inside.
How your little son will grow into a man
Perhaps to turn the tide.
Barriers are falling down
Death is not an end
But just a resting place.
You touched us all
With dignity and grace.
Your head towers above the stars
Your endless spirit soars.
You served us well.
You performed your earthly chores.
Now its
Time to learn.
We live by what we are.
What we have is what we earn.
No force-Not a dark abyss
Can take that thought away.
The life we leave for those behind
Is the one we live each day.
I’ll miss you as a brother
As a friend
A lamenter full of pain
Who cannot pretend.
Each song you wrote
Each image -each special sound
Traveling through the galaxies
Unlimited without bound.
They were yours
The children that you had to give.
They are you. They breathe.
Through them you will always live.
You touched my World.