Together with American Songwriter, we had the pleasure of interviewing Jillian Shea Spaeder over Zoom video!

Jillian Shea Spaeder is an actress and singer-songwriter. The young starlet has a leading role alongside Jillian Bell and Isla Fisher in the Disney+ original film “Godmothered”which was released on December 4th, 2020. She also has two singles included within the film’s soundtrack: “Rise Up (Joy to the World)” and “Hero”. Jillian is best known for her series regular role as ‘Bailey’ on the Disney XD series “Walk the Prank”. She also recently appeared as a guest star on Netflix’s “No Good Nick” (with Sean Astin and Melissa Joan Hart), on Disney Channel’s “Just Roll with It,” and in a supporting role in the film “To the Beat!: Back 2 School.”

In addition to her acting career, the 18-year old is also a talented singer-songwriter. Jillian got her start singing and playing the piano when she was five years old, discovered her love of guitar/ukulele at 12, and is currently writing and recording her original music. Her first two singles, “Story” (July 2018) and “Barely Changed” (Jan 2019) were produced by music director and producer Mike Avenaim and mastered at Capitol Records. Jillian then released “Talk Too Loud” (June 2019) and “Something Better” (Sept 2019) while working with acclaimed producer Mikal Blue (Colbie Caillat, Jason Mraz, Five for Fighting, One Republic). Tapping into her film expertise, Jillian co-wrote, directed, and produced her music video for “Something Better”(Sept 2019). Following this record, Jillian released “Runaway” (Nov 2019) which she co-composed as the theme song for the Brat TV show Crazy Fast. She has since written and released several songs in the past few months, including “3:43 am” (produced by Blue), “i don’t know,” (produced by Bill Spaeder) and “Worth My Time” (produced by Avenaim). Jillian has several more songs in the works for release in the next few months and continues to write when she is not in the recording booth.

As a Philadelphia-area native who primarily resides in Los Angeles, Jillian started her acting career with several roles in regional musical theater. It was a trip to Hollywood that changed Jillian’s life through a chance encounter with her manager, who encouraged her to consider moving to California to enter the film and television industry. In her first three months in Hollywood, she appeared in the digital DreamWorksTV series “OMG!,” had a guest starring role on Nickelodeon’s “Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn,” and booked a series regular role on Disney XD’s “Walk the Prank.” This year and beyond, Jillian’s career will continue to blossom with her leading role in the Disney+ film “Godmothered” and with more original music on the way.

Aside from music and acting, Jillian enjoys being able to utilize her voice for change in the world. She has dedicated her time to both the National Multiple Sclerosis Society a cause she became active in after her Aunt received an MS diagnosis, and Children International through which her family sponsors kids in need.

