Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with KINGS

Nashville-based artist and songwriter KINGS has released brand the new single, “thank me later.” The song is out now via Snafu Records. Listen everywhere here. Watch the lyric videohere.

A sultry, dark pop addition to KINGS’ growing catalog and another striking showcase of her standout vocal prowess, the song gets personal for KINGS, of which she describes, “Honestly, I just wrote this song so we would all have something to dedicate to our ex’s rebounds.”

“thank me later” comes on the heels of previous single “ur a good bye,” a bombastic pop anthem that established her among the top new pop artists to watch. The song drew love from outlets like Teen Vogue, who called the track an “electro-pop bop,” while Flaunt called KINGS’ vocal “undeniably hypnotizing.” Spotify also loved the track, giving the song featured placements on its Fresh Finds and Fresh Finds: Pop playlists.

Born in smalltown North Carolina, KINGS threw herself into the arts at a young age, playing piano, singing, and studying dance. By age 15, her parents were driving her to/from Nashville every month for songwriting sessions, and in senior year of high school, she and her family moved to Nashville permanently to approach her music career head-on. KINGS describes, “Nashville is an incredible city full of ambitious people. It was so natural for me to be in an environment where everyone is always creating no matter what. It definitely took my drive for music to the next level.”

Sparked by a wave of buzz in 2019 after her mega-viral TikTok amassed over 70 million views, KINGS’ following has skyrocketed, racking up over 5 million followers across platforms. Her videos showcase her raw vocal talent in fun, candid environments and have drawn coverage for outlets like TIME and Today.

Though KINGS is already a viral success, she approaches her burgeoning music career with a humble work ethic and an undying passion for music. As she puts it, “All I have ever wanted to do was connect with others through music, which I really do believe is it’s own language…music can move people in ways that words can’t and my intention is to never stop writing my stories to give to other people.”

