Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Andy Velo

Nashville-based country artist Andy Velo recently released his new album Way Out. Produced by Jimmy Ritchey (Jake Owen, Clay Walker, Robert Counts), Way Out evokes traditional country of the ’70s, ’80s, and ’90s as Velo charts his own path while simultaneously carrying the classic country torch. Today he shared his new single “Drinkin’ Friends,” a blue collar punch that recalls timeless churning honky tonk from the likes of George Strait and Mark Chestnutt.

Of the new track, Sounds Like Nashville raved “Filled with glass-in-one-hundred-percent-full positivity and featuring a jiving honky-tonk sound, its a rowdy new standout with an old-school approach, ready to order up a night on the town.”

Velo began teasing songs from Way Out last fall when he released “Whiskysippi,” an intoxicating track that suggests the free-spirited love child of Jason Aldean and Little Big Town. American Songwriter raved it “straddles that line of sounding fresh and new yet still carrying that traditional torch.” It was followed by “Shade Tree” last month, a summer fun anthem that The Boot called, “country-with-a-capital-C…The upbeat, traditional-leaning love song is unpretentious and full of fiddle and steel guitar.”

Since his debut, Velo has accumulated over 4.2 million streams across Spotify and Apple Music alone and played shows with artists such as Brad Paisley, Keith Urban, Kip Moore, Ashley McBryde, Jason Aldean, and many others. His breakthrough 2019 single “Half-Truths & Other Lies” spent three weeks at #1 on CMT’s fan-voted 12 Pack Countdown. Country Living named him “The answer to those looking for a traditional country sound,” while Country Music Pride exclaimed “He’s the next big thing!”

A native of North Georgia, Velo began his country music path at just 11 years old. He started going out on the road full time right after high school with then rising country artist Corey Smith. In 2012, he made his official move to Nashville and released his self-titled debut EP. It was followed by his second EP Blue Collar Cruise and the North Georgia Pines LP shortly after, all of which continued to provide the backdrop to his high-energy live shows as he spent time playing festivals, headlining clubs, and opening for several of country’s top artists. Velo is also honored to be one of few artists that are brand ambassadors for Jim Beam and Maker’s Mark bourbon. He is also partnered with Monster Energy, playing some of their marquee events such as PBR and NASCAR races. On the side, Andy has been cast in stunt roles for movies such as We Are Marshall and The Blind Side.

