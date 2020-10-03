​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Lilbootycall over Zoom audio!

Lilbootycall (LBC) is a 24-year-old hailing from San Antonio, Texas, who is leading the wave of a fresh, uplifting genre in hip-hop. LBC represents the under-represented and bullied youth in our society. LBC may have one of the most outlandish names in the game, but its origins come from a real and possibly relatable place. The young artist felt like both his friends and women alike only reached out to him when their original plans fell through—leaving him to feel like a last minute “booty call.”

On the heels of his recent track “Can’t Find It,” Lilbootycall just dropped his forthcoming 23 EP:

23 EP – http://lilbootycall.lnk.to/23

“Do or Die” Video – https://lilbootycall.lnk.to/doordievideo

“Do or Die” featuring Liana Bank, was brought to me from my manager when I was recording in New York when I first started the project,” LBC shares. “He knew a bit about what was going on in my personal life and he knew I needed something that would speak to people, not only about how I felt, but also something they could relate to (like with the whole relationship stuff, it was hard putting my current emotions into words at the time because it was something new to me). It talks about having someone to ride with you no matter what. It’s about a life when there wasn’t no chains, no bright lights, no fast cars, no anything materialistic or fame wise. It’s really just a reminder of simpler times when it was just you and that rider in your life, realizing that all you needed was each other all along because the fame got in the way and y’all had to recall how things were before things got hectic.”

As for the upcoming project, the number 23 is a signifier for his age while recording the project as things seemingly came together and fell apart with the early rush of young-adult freedom quickly turning into the realities of adulthood. 23 captures the past year of LBC’s life distilled down into songs from touring to recording pre-COVID; all the highs, lows, trials and triumphs in real time.

It’s the return-to-form follow up sonically to his debut EP JESUS SAID RUN IT BACK, where he revisits his lighthearted, alternative roots. To date, Lilbootycall has over 43 million streams across platforms.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

​​Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!