We had the pleasure of interviewing Luna Aura over Zoom video!

Genre-bending alternative powerhouse Luna Aura is hell bent on paving her own path. The triple threat singer, songwriter, and producer has shared stages with some of music’s biggest names, including: The Killers, K.Flay, Muse, Weezer, Garbage, P!nk, Odesza, and more. Her new EP titled “THREE CHEERS FOR THE AMERICAN BEAUTY” is out now!

Cheers to the little girl who grows up to be everything she’s designed to be. Physically perfect, met with apparent effortlessness. She’s manageable (yet sociable), sexy (but not slutty), sporty (but still feminine), intelligent (but not too outspoken), a refined lady (especially one who knows how to please). The little girl who grows up to be the woman who plays every role you need her to play, exactly as you need her to play it; and not without a smile on her face.

This project isn’t about that girl. This project is about the other girls, and for all girls. That means the ones that don’t really care if you like their hair, or whether or not you think they’re agreeable. The ones who refuse to believe their purpose is to be gentle and subservient. I developed this project for all the girls, trying to survive in a patriarchal society that consistently enforces a mindset designed to keep them from reaching their true potential. A society that is devoted to skillfully conditioning and silencing women, as well as criminalizing their ambition. All in the form of accessorized dolls, distorted advertisements, drippy rom-coms, and even our own president’s rhetoric.

These songs, stories, and art pieces were created for those who are done asking for the world’s consideration. The ones who demand, with fire in their bellies, to be treated as individuals of worth. Not because of the way they look or their ability to please, but because of their intellect, their professional and creative achievements, and their power to lead. This project is inspired by and dedicated to all the vigorous females in my life. The the ones who aren’t worried about kicking down the door, or breaking the ceiling, because they’re too busy lighting the match that’s going to burn the whole fucking place to the ground.

If that’s you, welcome. If it’s not, pay attention.

This is the world of the American Beauties. Stories written by women, for everyone. Each one inspired by true events, with each character personifying a pressure that is placed on young women living in America. The songs you will hear work in tandem as the soundtrack to our defiance, and our vision. In this world, there is no room for politeness or civility, but plenty of room to make you question your involvement. We’re not here to blame you, we’re not here to scare you. We’re here to make you think..

