Bringin’ it Backwards: Interview with Mitch Grassi of Messer

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

We had the pleasure of interviewing Mitch Grassi of MESSER over Zoom video!

GRAMMY Award-winning vocalist Mitch Grassi today reveals “Machine,” the first original music from his new solo project, Messer.

Messer is about freedom in identity, independence, confidence, queerness, the theatrical, and living your fantasy and romanticizing your life. Basking in beautiful solitude, embracing the darkness we carry within ourselves, as well as celebrating the moments of bliss, humanization, empathy, self-awareness and global awareness.

“Machine” was written by Messer at the beginning of the pandemic, when everything was terrifying, uncertain and incredibly lonely. The song has relatable lyrics and a fun synth pop production.

“We were starting to rely on each other more than ever. “Machine” is about being unconditionally present in someone’s life, someone you love & care about very much. Everyone is complex, and sometimes all they need is solace in another human being, a shoulder to cry on, a listening ear. And, in a sense, this song was written to myself. I wrote it at a time when I was starting to come into myself, and starting to put myself first and give myself love. In that way, it’s an inner promise I carry with me, to broach my emotional needs with kindness, consideration, and self-love. This song embodies faith and new beginnings,” Grassi says. Be on the lookout for additional Messer original music releases over the coming months.

We want to hear from you! Please email Tera@BringinitBackwards.com.

www.BringinitBackwards.com

#podcast #interview #bringinbackpod #Pentatonix #MitchGrassi #MESSER #zoom #aspn #americansongwriter #americansongwriterpodcastnetwork

Listen & Subscribe to BiB

Follow our podcast on Instagram and Twitter!