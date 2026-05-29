Miranda Lambert Covers “Choosin’ Texas,” Teams Up with Little Big Town, and Performs Her Latest Single at the Music City Rodeo

Miranda Lambert looked right at home during the Music City Rodeo. Held at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, the country star took the stage on Thursday after the cowboys wrapped up their portion of the event.

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During her set, the singer delighted the crowd by performing a cover of “Choosin’ Texas,” Ella Langley’s hit song that Lambert co-wrote.

Lambert, who performed tracks including “Kerosene” and “Gunpowder & Lead” during her set, also welcomed Little Big Town to the stage. Alongside the group, Lambert performed “Girl Crush” and “Boondocks.”

Fans were also treated to a performance of Lambert’s newest single, “Crisco.” The track is so named for the mix of country and disco.

The fun isn’t over for rodeo fans. Two more nights of action are scheduled to take place, with Charley Crockett and Jon Pardi set to headline.

Miranda Lambert’s Latest Collab

Shortly before she released “Crisco,” Lambert made headlines for her latest collaboration—a duet with her former foe, Kacey Musgraves.

The women’s woes date back years, when Musgraves wrote “Mama’s Broken Heart,” a song she intended to be her debut single. Instead, the track wound up getting pitched to Lambert, and became a huge hit for her.

Things between Lambert and Musgraves went downhill from there. Eventually, the latter woman decided to reach out to the former one about collaborating on a song. Titled “Horses and Divorces,” the track, which appeared on Musgraves’ latest LP, highlights the two things the women have in common.

“It was very full circle in so many ways,” Musgraves told NPR. “We aired out any of the old laundry. We had some laughs and wrote the song in a matter of a few hours.”

The track, Musgraves said, is “a micro representation of what I wish that the world would do sometimes, just f**king sit down and poke fun at each other, have a beer and call it a day.”

The women have done more than that. Musgraves recently invited Lambert to be a surprise guest at her Texas show. It was a meaningful move for each woman as they both hail from the state.

“It’s good to rekindle that sort of flame that brought us together in the first place,” Lambert told SiriusXM. “Having this be our water under the bridge moment—or as we say ‘Whiskey under the bridge’—it feels really good, honestly.”

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM